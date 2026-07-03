School van, tanker slip into ‘holes’ as Surat roads break down after 1st showers

The first bouts of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday have taken a toll on the city’s roads, at least six of which have given way to potholes and cave-ins that caused several accidents, but no injuries, luckily.

These six roads were re-carpeted in the last six months.

Flooded with complaints, Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued notices to the four contractors who had won tenders for the six roads.

Cave-ins were noticed at three locations on a freshly laid 400-metre road in Mota Varachha, trapping a truck and a car. A van carrying schoolchildren fell into a sinkhole in Limbayat on Wednesday. Locals rushed to the scene and rescued the kids. No one was hurt.