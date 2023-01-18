School timings changed in Kutch due to cold wave conditions

In the wake of extreme cold conditions, the district primary education officer (DPEO) of Kutch district in Gujarat announced a change in the timings of all primary schools — government, grant-in-aid and private – effective from Wednesday.

Government primary schools are usually run in three shifts – 7.30 am-12.30 pm, 12.30 pm-4 pm and 11 am-5 pm. The first shift will now begin at 9 am and end at 12.30 pm. The 11 am-5 pm shift has been changed to 11 am-4 pm.

The change in school timings will remain in place till the cold wave conditions prevail in the state, states the letter issued by the DPEO on January 17 states to all school principals. On January 15, Naliya in the Kutch district witnessed the lowest temperatures of 1.4 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“As the Kutch region has schools in the interior desert areas which are colder than other parts of the state, Naliya witnessing a minimum temperature of below 2 degrees Celsius, this decision has been taken. It was done after discussions with the district collector and the date till when it will be effective has been kept open as it depends upon the weather conditions,” DPEO J P Prajapati said.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Wednesday wrote to Education Minister Kuber Dindor demanding to pass an order to delay the morning timings of all primary schools by one hour owing to the cold weather.

On Tuesday, a Class 8 student died after collapsing in her classroom at a private school in Rajkot and her mother claimed she had died due to the cold wave conditions.

“It has been learnt that a girl has probably died due to cold in Rajkot city. Students and their parents are bracing for the unbearably cold wave conditions in the state. This is causing problems for parents to drop their children at school in the morning. This is resulting in higher absenteeism in morning shifts in schools.

Thus, in the larger interest of children and parents all schools in the state running in the morning shifts should be delayed by one hour,” the letter written by GPCC convenor and spokesperson Manish Doshi stated.