School principal killed, her son injured in Mehsana

A government school principal was murdered and her son was critically injured in Mehsana allegedly by their neighbour for denying to lend him Rs 2,000, said the police. Police have booked the accused who is on the run.

According to the police, Kalpana Patel, principal of a primary school in Bodla village of Mehsana, was killed at her residence in Navdeep Flats near Modhera intersection in Mehsana town around 8 pm. Patel’s son Raunak (21), a photographer, was also critically injured in the attack allegedly carried out by their neighbour Harsh Suthar.

According to police, around 8 pm, Harsh entered the victim’s house when she was alone and bludgeoned her to death using a blunt iron weapon. Moments later, the victim’s son also walked in the house and he too was attacked by the accused.

“I know the accused Harsh for the past 10 years as my neighbour and he has a habit of borrowing Rs 100-200 from me and not returning. On Wednesday morning around 10 am, Harsh approached me in the parking lot asking for Rs 2,000. When I said that I don’t have that much amount, he got infuriated and left the scene. Later, around 8 pm, when I returned, I found the door open and my mother being chased by Harsh with a weapon. He hit her in the face and neck several times and then turned towards me and stabbed me also multiple times,” said Raunak in his police complaint.

According to police, Raunak was saved by another neighbour who intervened after hearing the commotion, after which Harsh fled the spot.

“The accused is on the run and multiple teams have been formed to arrest him. He has been booked under IPC 302 for murder, 307 for attempt to murder,” said a police official at Mehsana B Divison police station.