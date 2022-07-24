School fee hike: Fee Revision Committee should consider ‘reasonable surplus’ to be borne by schools, says HC

The Gujarat High Court Friday ruled that the Fee Revision Committee has to adhere to Gujarat Self-Financed School (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2017 and must take into consideration “reasonable surplus” that may be required to be borne by schools, and the state authorities must verify that such hikes do not result in “profiteering or charging exorbitant fees”.

The verdict came on a bunch of petitions moved by nearly three dozen self-financed schools across the state challenging orders of the Fee Revision Committee that rejected fee hike by the schools on account of various expenses.

Quashing and setting aside the FRC orders, Justice Bhargav Karia suggested that “the state government may also frame a policy to achieve the guidelines and objectives of the Act 2017, which would require all the FRCs to adopt a uniform approach for determination of the fees to be charged by the self financed schools.”

The court noted that in the FRC orders, in the majority of the cases, no reason was ascribed as to why the lease rent paid by schools are to be disallowed neither did it state if the rent paid for school and its grounds had resulted in profiteering in any manner.

Observing that the “FRC can verify and analyse the transaction of the lease entered into by the school by conducting inquiry as provided under section 8 of the Act,” the court noted that there has to be a specific finding by the FRC if there were any anomalies or transactions done in “clandestine manner”, and further added that there appeared “no inquiry was made” to this effect by the FRC.

Section 8 of the Act deals with the powers and functions of FRC.

The court held that the provisions of the Act and the Rules do not confer jurisdiction to the FRC to determine the rent that is justifiable as payable, while ignoring valid documents such as lease deed.

“FRC could not have reduced the rent on its own…ignoring the factors provided in Section 10 of the Act such as location of the school, infrastructure of the school etc.” Section 10 enlists factors to be taken into account for determination of fee such as investment incurred in setting up school, infrastructure, qualification of staff, courses provided etc.

The court in its verdict also ruled that FRC has “rightly not considered depreciation” as an allowable expenditure for determination of fee or fee structure and that “self-financed schools cannot claim depreciation as part of its expenditure,” as reasonable revenue surplus would account for the same.

“FRC is to consider a reasonable rate of depreciation on the assets of the school so as to see that the same can be replaced at regular intervals while considering the percentage of reasonable surplus to be considered while determining the fee,” the court held.

The court also held that with respect to future development costs, in the form of reasonable surplus, which is claimed by the schools “cannot be restricted to five percent on subjective basis” and neither can a “straitjacket formula be applied” on what is a reasonable surplus and thus the same requires to be granted as per provisions of the Act, while keeping in mind “inflation in the economy.” The FRC is, court said, required to strike a balance by verifying the facts of each school to come to a conclusion of the justified fee to be charged.

The court also observed that different FRCs have taken different approaches while providing for reasonable surplus — for example, FRC Rajkot has allowed 10 per cent towards future development cost or reasonable surplus while Surat FRC has allowed seven percent. “The golden principle which is required to be applied while determining fees is to verify that whether the proposed fee would amount to profiteering or amount to exorbitant fees,” stated Justice Karia.

The court held that FRC could not have prohibited the collection of term fee or admission fee by schools as per the Act, and that FRC is only required to verify that such fee is in adherence with the provisions under the Act.

“It is painful to note that FRC has passed orders as if the self-financed schools are to be run as government schools in a format bound by the rules and regulations. On bare perusal of the Act of 2017, FRC has no powers to suo motu disallow or reduce the actual salary expenses incurred by the school, without any verification or giving any reason in support of such deductions,” the court further observed.

Concluding the order, Justice Karia noted, “FRC is required to exercise the powers and functions as conferred by section 8 of the Act 2017 in its true perspective for determination of the fees by the self financed institutions so as to see that such fees do not result in profiteering…”

The court directed FRC to “reconsider each case by permitting the schools to present the case and decide the fee proposals de novo.”

In the meanwhile, schools are permitted to charge the fees that they are charging at present till such exercise is over by the FRC. FRC shall complete the determination of fees of the schools in this group of petitions within a period of 12 weeks from the date of receipt of the order.”

Meanwhile, responding to a media query on Gujarat HC’s verdict on the school fee hike issue at the sidelines of a press conference in Ahmedabad Saturday, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “The verdict, what comes out at first glance, is shocking. It is clear from the verdict that the FRC is not abiding by the duties of its office and passing orders on whims and its administration is such so that it is beneficial for the BJP government…”

“It only shows that the Gujarat government does not care about educating the poor, or middle-class students,” Doshi added.

“Gujarat HC, on one side, says providing education is a service not a business, and on the other hand, it has permitted schools to increase fees without any hindrance. The verdict is based on papers presented before the court. But I want to ask the BJP government that why did it not present the case of poor students before the court and why was it silent on it?,” the Congress leader asked.