School ‘denies’ entry to students, asks parents to first clear unpaid fees

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A private school here on Tuesday denied permission to dozens of its students to sit for annual exams, allegedly due to unpaid fees, sources said.
Sources said that while several parents stood in long queues to clear pending fees, the wards of parents who couldn’t were initially denied hall tickets and stopped at the school gate.
The students were later allowed into the exam halls after parents staged a dharna in the presence of media personnel.
Scores of students reached the main gate of Mount Mary Mission School, located in Limbayat, in the morning as the final exams commenced on Tuesday. Several were denied entry under the pretext that they did not have their hall tickets with them. Their parents alleged that the school had not issued hall tickets.
One of the agitating parents, Anwar Shaikh said, “My son and other students were not allowed to appear for the final exams due to non-payment of fees amounting Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000. They were not given hall tickets. The school finally agreed to let the students in on a commitment that the pending fees would be paid by this week’s end.”
Responding to queries over the parents’ claims, school supervisor Faisan Pathan said: “We provide hall tickets to students so that they know how it is during the board exams. Today, students of Classes of 6 to 11, who did not bring hall tickets or those who had not received hall tickets, were initially denied permission to appear for the exams. The reason was that they may not have collected their hall tickets, or their school fees were pending or they were absent from school when the tickets were distributed. We allowed them to appear for the final exams in view of their future…”
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