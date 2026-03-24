School ‘denies’ entry to students, asks parents to first clear unpaid fees

Scores of students reached the main gate of Mount Mary Mission School, located in Limbayat, in the morning as the final exams commenced on Tuesday. (File image)

A private school here on Tuesday denied permission to dozens of its students to sit for annual exams, allegedly due to unpaid fees, sources said.

Sources said that while several parents stood in long queues to clear pending fees, the wards of parents who couldn’t were initially denied hall tickets and stopped at the school gate.

The students were later allowed into the exam halls after parents staged a dharna in the presence of media personnel.

Scores of students reached the main gate of Mount Mary Mission School, located in Limbayat, in the morning as the final exams commenced on Tuesday. Several were denied entry under the pretext that they did not have their hall tickets with them. Their parents alleged that the school had not issued hall tickets.