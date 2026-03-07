‘Scare’ in Gujarat village over consuming milk of buffalo that died of ‘suspected rabies’

Laloda village in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat witnessed a different kind of emergency on Thursday when 32 people rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Idar, seeking anti-rabies vaccines (ARV). The panic was triggered after a buffalo whose milk they had consumed for several days died of suspected bovine rabies.
Dr Sanjaykumar Chauhan, Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Idar, said, “There is a lot of awareness regarding dog bites and rabies due to the national conversation around it, but not about bovine rabies and the fact that it cannot be transmitted through consuming the milk of an infected animal. So when people from Laloda village came in for the ARV, we gave it to them to avoid panic.”
District Veterinary Officer Dr Janak B Patel, Deputy Director at the Animal Husbandry Department, told The Indian Express, “The buffalo belonging to Vishal Prabhu Patel of Laloda village died on March 5. The animal had been sick for about a week prior to its death. The owner had contacted a veterinarian from Sabar Dairy and a private veterinarian as well for treatment, but had not informed the veterinary officer at the Government Animal Dispensary in Idar.”
An investigation into the animal’s death revealed that the sick buffalo had been constantly drooling and had stopped eating and drinking water. The veterinarian had advised the owner to keep the animal in isolation after diagnosing it with suspected bovine rabies.
Dr Patel said, “The owner claims that the animal was not bitten by any dog, rabid or otherwise. However, it is possible that the animal may have been bitten several months earlier, since the incubation period of the rabies virus depends on where the animal is bitten and how close the bite is to the brain. This period can range between two and six months.”
Dr Patel added, “At the time the animal was sick, milk from it may have been consumed by villagers, which led to panic among the population over possible transmission. However, this is a myth. As a precautionary measure, we have administered anti-rabies vaccinations to other animals as well.”
