‘Scare’ in Gujarat village over consuming milk of buffalo that died of ‘suspected rabies’

Laloda village in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat witnessed a different kind of emergency on Thursday when 32 people rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Idar, seeking anti-rabies vaccines (ARV). The panic was triggered after a buffalo whose milk they had consumed for several days died of suspected bovine rabies.

Dr Sanjaykumar Chauhan, Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Idar, said, “There is a lot of awareness regarding dog bites and rabies due to the national conversation around it, but not about bovine rabies and the fact that it cannot be transmitted through consuming the milk of an infected animal. So when people from Laloda village came in for the ARV, we gave it to them to avoid panic.”