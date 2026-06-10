Scan QR code, give feedback on hygiene & safety rating of street food to Ahmedabad civic body

If found that any vendor is not following the rules related to cleanliness and food safety, action is taken as per the provisions of the law, they said. (Image generated using AI)

Ahmedabad residents can now directly give feedback and “hygiene rating” on basis of the cleanliness, hygiene and food safety standards maintained at street vendors’ place of business to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Regular monitoring is being done on the basis of such feedback, AMC officials said on Wednesday. If found that any vendor is not following the rules related to cleanliness and food safety, action is taken as per the provisions of the law, they said.

This is facilitated under a QR code-based vendor registration and monitoring system implemented by the AMC to ensure that cleanliness, hygiene and food safety standards are maintained more effectively among the street food vendors of the city and that safe and quality food is available to citizens.