Scan QR code, give feedback on hygiene & safety rating of street food to Ahmedabad civic body

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Ahmedabad residents can now directly give feedback and “hygiene rating” on basis of the cleanliness, hygiene and food safety standards maintained at street vendors’ place of business to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).
Regular monitoring is being done on the basis of such feedback, AMC officials said on Wednesday. If found that any vendor is not following the rules related to cleanliness and food safety, action is taken as per the provisions of the law, they said.
This is facilitated under a QR code-based vendor registration and monitoring system implemented by the AMC to ensure that cleanliness, hygiene and food safety standards are maintained more effectively among the street food vendors of the city and that safe and quality food is available to citizens.
Under this initiative, more than 8,700 street food vendors of Ahmedabad city have been successfully registered so far, AMC officials said. Street food vendors have registered themselves online by scanning the QR code released by the AMC.
During the registration process, the GPS location of the vendor’s place of business is first captured, so that the exact location of the vendor’s business can be recorded in the corporation’s database and effective monitoring can be ensured.
Once done, the vendor enters the necessary information including his name, mobile number, business name, address, ward details in the online form. After completing all the details, the street vendor is registered with the AMC.
After the registration is completed, the system generates a separate PDF with a QR code for each vendor.
“The vendor has to keep a printout of this PDF displayed at his place of business where the citizens can easily see it. If a vendor has registered earlier but his PDF is not available or is lost, he can get the PDF again based on the registered mobile number by scanning the same QR code. By scanning the QR code displayed by the vendor, citizens can get the details of the vendor concerned,” the official added.
The AMC has urged street food vendors who have not yet registered to complete the registration process at the earliest. It has also been appealed that they keep the QR code received after registration clearly displayed at their place of business, so that with the participation of the citizens, a clean, safe and reliable street food system can be further strengthened in the city.
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