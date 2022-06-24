SC verdict on Zakia plea: Truth has prevailed, says Gujarat BJP

After the Supreme Court rejected a petition moved by Zakia Jafri — wife of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the 2002 Gulberg Society massacre — against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, Gujarat BJP Friday said that truth has prevailed.

Quoting Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, a party release said, “One more attempt to link Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the 2002 riots with malafide political intentions has failed…”

In the entire litigation, the BJP said, people of the country have seen to what extent the Congress can go to get power. The release added that as part of a conspiracy of Congress and other opposition parties to defame Modi, more than 60 inquiry commissions, government and non-government agencies, international NGOs and Supreme Court appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), too, have investigated the matter.

“Still, after so many years and despite clean chit to Modi by a number of times, this lobby has continued hatching conspiracies with political prejudice. And, therefore, the Supreme Court has commented that ‘this procedure has been followed only to keep the issue alive for the past 16 years and it is clean that its motive is malafide’,” the release stated quoting Paatil.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the entire legal process went on for 20 years and the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to Narendrabhai Modi in 2012, this case was filed… And after a magistrate and Gujarat High Court dismissed the same, Congress leader Kapil Sibal argued for eight days before the Supreme Court and its verdict has come today… the Supreme Court has dismissed it with strong words. In the process, entire country has seen to what extent the Congress can go for power. We hope this will be the permanent end to the case,” it added.

Addressing a press conference, Gujarat BJP general secretary Rajni Patel said, “Anti-Gujarat people, anti-India people and those against Narendrabhai Modi continuously did such activities so that he (Modi) is pushed to margins, lags behind and Gujarat’s progress is hindered. They did not spare any effort to do such activity.”

“When Congress, too, strongly aligned with all those, this (Supreme Court decision) is a strong reply to it as well that those doing development, those progressing forward, those aligning with truth will always triumph,” Patel said.

He added, “The entire investigation was done by Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government and this verdict exposes Congress’s mentality of victimisation.”

“The only aim of Congress was to stop Narendrabhai Modiji anyhow. The way Narendrabhai was moving ahead, the way Gujarat model was progressing, entire country’s eye was on Gujarat and it seemed certain to Congress that BJP and Narendrabhai will come to rule the country. And therefore, all attempts were made by them (Congress) to stop him from here (Gujarat) itself,” Patel said, adding “Truth has triumphed and people of Gujarat and entire country are happy.”