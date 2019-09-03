SC/ST employees complain of discrimination, I-T dept denies

Several Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) employees alleged discrimination by the Income Tax Department in Gujarat, especially with respect to the annual general transfer and postings of employees from various grades.

At a press conference held in Ahmedabad Saturday by the SC/ST Uplift Union, where several aggrieved employees were present, a common issue that was raised was the rampant discrimination many of SC and ST employees face, especially when posted in the Saurashtra region.

Hansaben Kuchara, who was transferred to Bhavnagar from Ahmedabad as per an order dated July 2 this year, said that in the Saurashtra region, only Rajkot has the department’s official residential quarters. “If posted to any other place, we have to look for rented accommodation. This is a problem because the owner asks for our caste and when they realise we’re not upper caste, they refuse to rent out. In Bhavnagar where I’ve now been transferred to, I’m still house-hunting. I tried to live with my relative but they asked me to hide my caste identity if anyone asks. Why should I hide it? Why should I be ashamed about my caste? I refused to do so, so I’m back to looking for rental accommodation.”

The transfer and posting policy of grade B officer in Gujarat region states, “Women officers generally shall be posted in the nearby stations or retained at the same station upon completion of their tenure at the respective station, subject to administrative convenience.”

Another Ahmedabad-based employee, who did not wish to be identified, said, “In 2017, more than 15 women employees were due for a transfer. All were posted within a 50-km radius of their station, or were sent to a maximum distance of up to say Ahmedabad to Vadodara. This year, there was one SC/ST woman employee up for a transfer and she ended up being transferred to Bhavnagar.”

In response to the allegations, a top official in the income tax department, Ahmedabad, on condition of anonymity, said, “For Hansaben, transfer was already due since 2016 when she was promoted. But she deferred it due to her children’s education and impending board exams. She had also been orally asked if she would prefer Patan or Bhavnagar and she opted for the latter. Moreover, there are postings farther such as Vapi and Porbandar.”

The officer categorically denied discrimination and said, “There is already a policy in this regard. There is a local placement committee comprising three senior-most officers of the department. We definitely don’t look at the caste of our employees. ITO has a cadre strength of 486, out of which only a few people may have grievance. One doesn’t always get a posting as one desires, but we too need to fill up vacancies. Despite posting people to Bhavnagar, half of the vacancy remains. No one wants to go to far-flung, lesser developed places but we need officials there as well. Moreover, the SC Uplift Union is only supposed to function in the capacity of recruitment to vacancies in the department, as per the stipulated rules.”

The department also shared a copy of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ office memorandum to all ministries of Government of India that recognises the union under the Central government. It states, “The undersigned is directed to say that the Government of India has accorded recognition to the Scheduled Castes Uplift Union, Karol Bagh, Delhi as a representative organisation of Scheduled Castes for purposes of consultation in the matter of recruitment to vacancies reserved for scheduled castes in the Central services…”

A quick perusal of the list of transfers and postings in the grade of income tax officers for the year 2019-20, dated July 2, shows that of the total 75 employees transferred to a different station, most women employees’ transfers included Mehsana to Ahmedabad, Vadodara to Ahmedabad, Nadiad to Ahmedabad.

Following the July orders of transfers, representation were made by the Scheduled Caste Uplift Union on August 8 to the state’s Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, highlighting two cases of request transfers. K M Parmar, general secretary of SC Uplift Union (Gujarat circle), said “Bharat Parmar and Navnit Rathod, both are posted at Rajkot and sought transfer to Ahmedabad. Bharat’s ailing father was hospitalised twice in the last one year in his absence. Rathod too has a sick widowed mother and is himself suffering from several health issues. Both their cases were not considered and in an order issued by the department on August 22, revised transfers based on consideration of such requests were issued. Of the nine employees listed for transfer in the order, Bharat and Rathod were not included while another general category employee was transferred. All three had applied for a transfer from Rajkot to Ahmedabad.”

The I-T officer said, “For Rajkot, tenure of service is five years and we do entertain request transfers after one has served two years. Now, issues of ailing parents are common among all officers. For a person’s medical issues, recommendation report by the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or authorised medical attendant (AMA) is required, which was not attached. Moreover, for illnesses concerning the self, there is a list which includes ailments such as cancer, bypass surgery, angioplasty, kidney-related problems or dialysis and neurological problems and not issues of diabetes, blood pressure as was cited by Rathod. While we did receive written representations, no one came for one-on-one meetings with me, regarding their grievances.”

D L Waghela, who was transferred from Ahmedabad to Bhavnagar as per the July 2 order of the Income Tax department, said he was not entitled for a transfer in the first place given that only two years remain for him to retire from services. “This is clear-cut discrimination,” he alleged.

To which, the officer said, “For our annual transfer and postings, we considered until April 2019. Waghela is due for retirement on May 31, 2021. So he missed it by a month.”

K M Parmar said, “There is a refusal to acknowledge that we face caste-based discrimination in the Saurashtra region. If these errors are not rectified, we will be left with no choice but to take this at a higher forum.”

In a quarterly meeting with the representatives of the Scheduled Castes Uplft Union, Gujarat circle, with the liason officer for OBCs, SCs, STs and PWDs with the then Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax (CCIT), Gujarat, P C Mody, on September 7, 2017, the minutes of the meeting shared by the union, states that K M Parmar had pointed out that SC/ST officers, who have been transferred to small stations, that is Rajkot/Saurashtra, face a common problem of untouchability, making it difficult to get houses on rent. To this effect, the then principal CCIT had assured that this issue would be considered and resolved and also stated that such issues or any other problems faced by SC/ST officers should be brought to the notice of the administration.

Shailesh Solanki, president of Scheduled Castes Uplift Union, Gujarat circle, denied that there is any rule that restricts the union from raising issues about transfers and postings. “Moreover, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes seeks to safeguard rights for us. Any discrimination faced by any individual can be raised at any time.”