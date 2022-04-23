SC: Expert panel must assess need for overhead power lines in GIB areas

An expert committee should assess the need and feasibility of installing overhead power transmission lines before constructing any new overhead power transmission lines passing through the habitat of Great Indian Bustard (GIB) in Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Supreme Court has directed power infrastructure developers.

The apex court has also set the deadline of July 20 for completing installation of bird diverters on all existing overhead power lines in the GIB habitat.

Hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired IAS officer MK Ranjitsinh and others, the SC directed that injunctions, imposed by the apex court in its order dated April 19, 2021, on new overhead power lines in priority and potential GIB habitats “be scrupulously enforced”.

Citing a report by an expert committee formed by it, the SC noted that construction of new overhead power lines in GIB habitats in Rajasthan and Gujarat was still going on. “The committee has stated that it has received reports in regard to the ongoing installation of power lines, despite the directions of this court. Gujarat and Rajasthan as well as private power producers shall ensure that there is no breach of the directions of this court. As already noted earlier, the feasibility of and need for installation of fresh overhead transmission lines is being examined by the committee on a case to case basis and hence, applicants have sufficient remedies in the first instance to approach the committee, and thereafter, move this court, if there be any subsisting grievance,” the court directed in its order passed Thursday. The order was made public Friday.

While hearing the PIL, a bench led by then Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had, in its April 19, 2021 order, directed that all power lines in the vicinity of GIB habitats in Rajasthan and Gujarat be laid underground, wherever feasible. The court had also constituted a three-member expert committee comprising Rahul Rawat, a scientist with the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Sutirtha Dutta, a scientist with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), and Devesh Gadhvi, deputy director of The Corbett Foundation, an NGO working for conservation of GIB.

The SC had empowered this committee to assess the feasibility of laying underground transmission lines in GIB habitats categorised as priority habitat and potential habitat by WII. The court had ruled that wherever overhead high-tension power lines were not feasible, bird diverters be installed to make “the powerlines prominent” to the GIBs that lack frontal vision.

GIBs are one of the four bustard species of birds in India. They are the largest among the four bustard species and among the heaviest birds on earth with flight. However, their population has been on the decline over the past two decades due to the advent of overhead power transmission lines. The population in the wild is estimated to be only 150 individuals, mainly concentrated in the Thar desert of Rajasthan and Kutch in Gujarat.

However, these areas have been witnessing installation of renewable energy infrastructure on a large scale for the past few years, which, scientists have suggested, can spell doom for the already critically endangered GIBs.

According to an affidavit filed by the Central government in the SC, six GIBs were killed after colliding with power lines between 2017-2020 in these two states. Five of those deaths were reported in the priority area and one in the potential area.

Quoting Solar Power Developers Association, the Centre informed the court that 38,818 bird diverters were already installed on power lines passing through or near the GIB habitats in both states and that process was ongoing to install 33,453 more.

The Centre further submitted that Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCP) has already floated a tender for procuring 18,000 diverters for the same purpose in Kutch and that their installation will be completed by June this year. It said GETCP plans to install a total of 66,888 bird diverters.

However, the court termed as deficient the action taken so far by the government and ordered that the task of installing bird diverters be completed within the next three months.