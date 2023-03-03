SC Collegium recommends elevation of 2 advocates, 5 judicial officers to Gujarat HC

The Supreme Court Thursday recommended the elevation of two advocates, including one with physical disabilities, and five judicial officers for elevation to the Gujarat High Court.

Those recommended by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud include advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker, and judicial officers Susan Valentine Pinto, Hasmukhbhai Dalsukhjbhai Suthar, Jitendra Champaklal Doshi, Mangesh Rameshchandra Mengdey and Divyeshkumar Amrutlal Joshi.

According to the SC Collegium’s resolutions, the then Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and two senior-most judges of the HC, unanimously made the recommendation on 26 September, 2022, for the five, which was subsequently concurred by the then Gujarat Chief Minister and Governor.

While Pinto, is the current principal district and sessions judge at Sabarkantha, Suthar is serving as the principal district and sessions judge in Banaskantha and was formerly, the registrar general at Gujarat HC. Doshi is the current principal district and sessions judge at Godhra, while Mengdey is the principal district judge at the district and sessions court of Vadodara.

The Collegium notes that apart from the five judicial officers who are being recommended by the top court, it had taken note of the fact that the above proposal involves “non-recommendation of two senior judicial officers.” “In this regard, we find that the High Court Collegium has duly recorded reasons for not recommending the names of those judicial officers. We are in agreement with the justification given by the High Court Collegium in its minutes for not recommending the senior Judicial Officers,” the SC Collegium’s resolution records.

While recommending Desai’s elevation as HC judge, the SC Collegium resolution noted that he “practises predominantly in the city civil court at Ahmedabad” and that “his experience at the Bar in handling cases at the trial level before the city civil court would be an asset particularly in dealing with civil and commercial work in the high court of Gujarat.” The Collegium also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said they found that he enjoyed a good personal and professional image and nothing adverse had come to notice against his integrity.

On Thakker, the Collegium resolution observed that “she has been opined to be a competent lawyer with practice both on the civil and criminal sides” and that “she has been able to overcome her own physical disabilities and her appointment would bring greater inclusion to the composition of the High Court.”

The Collegium also decided to recommend the name of Senior Advocate Karda Ete as a judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Against an approved strength of 52 judges for the Gujarat HC—including 39 permanent judges and 13 additional judges, the court currently functions at less than half the strength with 24 judges, among only five are women.

(With inputs from ENS, New Delhi)