Surat police submit production warrant to Bihar jail for custody of April 27 SBI robbery ‘mastermind’

Surat police said that this is the first crime of Kundan Bhagat’s gang in Gujarat. (File Photo)

The Surat police submitted a production warrant to the authorities of Beur jail in Bihar on Friday to get custody of notorious gangster Kundan Bhagat for his alleged involvement in the April 27 robbery of Rs 52 lakh at State Bank of India Varachha branch.

A gang of armed robbers looted Rs 52 lakh in cash from the SBI branch in Surat after threatening the staff and customers at gunpoint in the afternoon of April 27.

A mastermind of high value robberies, Bhagat reportedly chose the Varachha branch because of its record of clearing a large number of gold loans. According to police, Bhagat had hired criminals from different states to carry out the robbery.