SBI heist ‘mastermind’ sent to Surat jail, police say will seek custody

WANTED CRIMINAL Kundan Bhagat, who was recently arrested by the Surat Police on a transfer warrant from a jail in Bihar, was produced before the district court on Saturday, with the police seeking his custody. The court, however, turned down the police remand application and sent him to judicial custody in Surat central jail.

Police said Bhagat (29), conspired to loot over Rs 50 lakh from a State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Surat’s Varachha area, on April 27. He was brought to Surat after his arrest.

On Saturday, amid tight security arrangements, Bhagat was produced before the Surat district Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Judge V K Charan.