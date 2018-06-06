Saurashtra University admission ‘fraud’: College principal held

AROUND TWO months after Saurasthtra University (SU) filed a case against 43 persons and the management of three private colleges for allegedly forging documents to help students get admissions to homeopathy course, police arrested the principal and two trustees of a private college in Rajkot late Monday evening.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police arrested Amithabh Joshi, Janak Meta and Dipak Dangar. Joshi is principal of B A Dangar Homeopathic Medical College, Rajkot city. Meta and Dangar are trustees of the college. The SOG produced Joshi, Meta and Dangar at a local court on Tuesday and secured their remand for three days.

“Our investigation has revealed that the three had full knowledge of forging of marksheets to help secure admission of students in the homeopathy course. We have also seized some forged marksheets,” Sub-inspector Omkar Singh Sisodiya said.

These are the first arrests in the case which was registered on April 19. Police had booked Joshi, one Dr Kadari of Khambhaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district and 41 students and management officials of three colleges — BA Dangar Homeopathic Medical College, B G Garaiya Medical College (Rajkot) and Vasantiben N Vyar Medical College (Amreli) — as accused.

In its complaint, Saurashtra University had stated that Joshi and others forged marksheets and other documents of other universities. On the basis of these forged documents, they helped students secure admission to Bachelor of Homeopathy course in the three colleges mid-session between 2012 and 2017, saying the students had migrated from other universities. Based on university’s complaint, police had booked the accused for forgery and criminal conspiracy. The SOG was handed over the probe last month.

The arrests came a day after the SOG questioned Bhanu Meta, another trustee of B A Dangar College, who is also a local functionary of the BJP. “As of now, we do not have enough evidence against him. Therefore, he has not been arrested,” Sisodiya added.

