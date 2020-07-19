Saurashtra-Kutch records excess rain, other parts not so much

The receipt of total rainfall in the state distributed between months of June and July is 122.24 mm and 174.45 mm, respectively. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) The receipt of total rainfall in the state distributed between months of June and July is 122.24 mm and 174.45 mm, respectively. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Kutch and Saurashtra have received more than 83 and 64 per cent season’s average rainfall, respectively, recording highest rainfall in last five years. The state overall has received an average 35.70 per cent rainfall till July 19.

While the remaining part of the state have recorded less than a quarter average rainfall, nearly a month since the onset of Southwest Monsoon, 11 talukas along with two districts — Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar — in Kutch and Saurashtra have recorded more than 100 per cent rainfall, till July 19.

The talukas breaching the 100 per cent mark are Mandvi (153.83 per cent) in Kutch district, Jam Jodhpur (125.37 per cent) and Kalavad (143.61 per cent) in Jamnagar district, Bhanvad (123.78 per cent), Dwarka (159.25 per cent), Kalyanpur (142.81 per cent) and Khambalia (190.95 per cent) in Devbhumi Dwarka district, Kutiana (107.48 per cent), Porbandar (108.03 per cent) and Ranavav (102.44 per cent) in Porbandar district along with Gadhada (122.07 per cent) in Botad district.

However, this year, in a deviation, the South Gujarat region has reported comparatively lesser rainfall than previous years. It has received 23 per cent of average rainfall.

“While the Saurashtra and Kutch region receive rainfall majorly from systems developed over Arabian Sea, the remaining part of the state gets its rain from Bay of Bengal brought by the North Westerly winds. But this monsoon, so far there has been no system developed over Bay of Bengal thus leading to a lesser spell over these areas,” said Ahmedabad Meteorological Centre’s additional director Manorama Mohanty.

She also did not rule out Amphan Cyclone to be another factor causing this rainfall spread over the state.

“Amphan can be one of the reasons that no system has developed over Bay of Bengal for last one and half months since the cyclone,” Mohanty added.

On Sunday too, Saurashtra continued to record highest rainfall as Tankara in Morbi district recorded over an inch rainfall in two hours from 4 to 6 pm. The IMD has issued a forecast of light to moderate rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch on Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall till July 19 (per cent against average rainfall)

Kutch-83.53

North Gujarat-22.31

East Central-23.35

Saurashtra-64.99

South Gujarat-23.15

State average-35.70

