Saurashtra arms haul case: Nine more accused held; illegal weapons, ammunition seized

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) held nine persons from different cities in Saurashtra region and seized as many as 18 illegal weapons and live ammunition on Friday.

ATS officials identified the accused as Siddhraj Chavda (19), Mahendra Khachar (22), Kishor Dhandhal (30), Mahaveer Dhandhal (28), Jairaj Khachar (25), Mahendra Khachar (24), Rajubhai (32), Rajvirbhai (22) and Vipul Gadalia (22) and said they were detained from Botad, Surendranagar and Rajkot by different police teams in the Saurashtra arms haul case.

In a major arms haul, the ATS had on May 5 arrested 28 persons and seized over 60 illegal country-made semi-automatic pistols and live ammunition from Rajkot, Morbi and Surendranagar. According to ATS officials, the accused had procured the arms from Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that among the 28 accused arrested initially, the mastermind of the arms racket, Devendra Bolia alias Dendu and Champraj Khachar had procured over 100 illegal weapons from Dhar and sold them to different persons in the past four months.

“In the same case, using technical surveillance and human intelligence, we found the involvement of nine more accused who had purchased the illegal weapons and on Friday, they were detained from different locations in Botad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. Till now we have arrested 37 persons and seized over 78 weapons,” said Harsh Upadhyay, deputy superintendent of police, ATS.