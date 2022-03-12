Satyagraha’s roots can be traced to sanatan philosophy, says Amit Shah at Dandi cycle rally launch in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a cycle rally from the Kochrab Ashram in Ahmedabad to commemorate the 92nd anniversary of the Dandi Yatra.

The Dandi Cycle Yatra, undertaken by two teachers and 10 students of Gujarat Vidyapith, is to be completed in seven days, with the cyclists making nightly pit stops at seven villages in Gujarat and conducting dialogues on empowering rural artisans.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah implored the cyclists to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. The Union minister also attributed his mother’s understanding of Gandhi as being key to his own understanding of Gandhi’s message.

Shah further said: “Apart from India, freedom struggles of all other countries involved armed revolution. The idea of satyagraha was made relevant by Gandhiji but it had its roots in sanatan siddhant.”

“When the Dandi march was undertaken, there was no mode of communication, no live streaming or recording of Gandhiji’s speeches. Owing to the fear of the Britishers, newspapers did not even print news about the development. It was on the strength of truth that the Dandi Yatra was undertaken… A single call (for agitation) by Gandhiji would reach every person in every village, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Bihar to Gujarat. The Dandi Yatra raised awareness across the country.

“The British government had already arrested Sardar (Vallabhbhai Patel) but was indecisive if they should arrest Gandhiji or not and deployed different strategies, but they understood what can happen if they arrest Gandhiji in the midst of the yatra. Through his works, decisions, and adherence to the principles of truth and non-violence, Gandhiji conveyed his immense strength. If the country had followed Gandhiji’s path from the start, a lot of problems would not exist today,” Shah added.

The minister said that “Gandhiji’s thoughts and decisions are eternal and forever relevant.”

Gujarat Vidyapith vice-chancellor Rajendra Khemani said, “Those undertaking the yatra were subjected to fitness tests for a week and they cycled for 15 kilometres every day. The participants are from the Randheja campus. They (12 yatris) will cycle from morning to afternoon and then stop at a designated village each day and conduct ‘ratri baithak’. There are two objectives of these interactions. The first is to identify the predominant skilled work done in these seven villages. The second objective is to identify the changes that may be required to equip the locals in further developing their skills.”

Also present at the event was BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin.