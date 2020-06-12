Sarpanch, family booked for ‘assaulting’ deputy sarpanch

Deputy sarpanch Niruben Baria had submitted a detailed complaint against the sarpanch to the Taluka development officer a week ago. (Representational Image) Deputy sarpanch Niruben Baria had submitted a detailed complaint against the sarpanch to the Taluka development officer a week ago. (Representational Image)

Sarpanch of Margala village in Dahod and six members of his family were booked by the Dahod police for allegedly attacking the deputy sarpanch of the village after the latter raised concerns over alleged corrupt practices within the panchayat.

Deputy sarpanch Niruben Baria had submitted a detailed complaint against the sarpanch to the Taluka development officer a week ago. She had alleged that the sarpanch had swindled funds meant for development projects in the village. She had found discrepancies in the disbursement budget following which she had first raised the issue at the panchayat level and then at the district level.

In her memorandum to the collector, she had also threatened to self immolate herself if the matter was not investigated. On Thursday, officials from the Taluka development office visited the village to investigate the allegations. In the complaint registered at the Sukhsar police station, Baria has alleged that after the officials left, the sarpanch, along with six other members of his family who have been named in the FIR, thrashed her and threatened to kill her if she continued to pursue the case. The group pinned her down and kicked and slapped her, she alleged. The accused left only after other villagers intervened. She sustained minor injuries on her hands and legs.

Based on her complaint filed, the accused have been booked under IPC sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed). No arrests have been made yet.

“We are looking into the allegations. Even the allegations of corruption are being looked into by the development officials. The accused have fled the village after the incident was reported. We have formed teams to nab them,” a police official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.