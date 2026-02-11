‘Sarlaben’: Amul launches AI assistant for 36 lakh milk producers

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated Amul’s Artificial Intelligence-powered assistant ‘Sarlaben’, which will deliver verified information to milk farmers in their preferred language.
Expected to benefit over 36 lakh milk producers in Gujarat, mainly women, the AI-assistant will offer personal guidance on cattle, feed, vaccinations and even government schemes and subsidies, CM Patel said.
Calling it a “path-breaking step” for the cooperative dairy sector and to empower women, CM Patel said: “Sarlaben project is not only the launching of a new technology but a milestone to make dairy independent, self-reliant and advanced… Women will benefit as many times when men do the accounting, they do not reveal the real figures of the money coming in. But now, women have Sarlaben– as the name suggests it is a saral (simple) helper and you can ask questions in any language and seek answers.”
Patel also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision for the dairy sector as well as digital India. Patel said that though everyone raised doubts about the success of Digital India, today India is the largest user of digital payments.
Patel said, “When PM Modi first spoke about Digital India, everyone raised questions but today, India has the maximum digital transaction happening and it is not just that the maximum transactions happen in India but also that the smallest of persons in the remotest of places will have digital payment available… Vegetable vendors, traders, anyone will hand out a UPI (scanner) and payments are done.”
Patel added, “Everyone wondered how digital payments would reach the smallest of users, but it has become possible due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, through AI, we are moving forward.. It is not just limited to Amul milk unions but all milk producers in the state will be able to use the app and benefit from it… At the India AI summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi in the coming week, the app will be presented before global experts.”
Stating that PM Modi “always advocates for strengthening the rural and agricultural sector by way of technology”, Patel hailed the recent Union budget for the incentives offered to the dairy sector “for the first” time, including cooperative-friendly tax reforms and improved milk logistics infrastructure.
Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani were present on the occasion.
