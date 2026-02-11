‘Sarlaben’: Amul launches AI assistant for 36 lakh milk producers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday inaugurated Amul’s Artificial Intelligence-powered assistant ‘Sarlaben’, which will deliver verified information to milk farmers in their preferred language.

Expected to benefit over 36 lakh milk producers in Gujarat, mainly women, the AI-assistant will offer personal guidance on cattle, feed, vaccinations and even government schemes and subsidies, CM Patel said.

Calling it a “path-breaking step” for the cooperative dairy sector and to empower women, CM Patel said: “Sarlaben project is not only the launching of a new technology but a milestone to make dairy independent, self-reliant and advanced… Women will benefit as many times when men do the accounting, they do not reveal the real figures of the money coming in. But now, women have Sarlaben– as the name suggests it is a saral (simple) helper and you can ask questions in any language and seek answers.”