Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport sets up Farrow’s Light Trap to check bird movement

“The FLT is designed to catch grasshoppers along with other insects because of its colour and light. These insects and grasshoppers are the main diet for many birds seen around the airport", the release added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has installed a solar-powered Farrow’s Light Trap (FLT) to check bird movement.

According to a release from Adani Group that manages the airport, “With recently introduced FLT, insects like crickets, pentatomid bugs, moths, syrphid flies, and earwigs get caught in the trap, reducing bird movement. This system mainly restricts and reduces activity for birds like Rosy Starlings, Mynas, Swallows, and Swifts. These are primarily large flocking birds seen at SVPIA”.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 23:18 IST
