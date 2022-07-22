Sardar Sarovar water level rises by 1.44 m in 48 hrs due to heavy inflow

July 22, 2022 11:57:26 pm
The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district has recorded a rise of 1.44 metres around 48 hours after the heavy inflow of water from Madhya Pradesh. With the dam level at 123.15 metres on Friday, the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) has resumed the generation of hydropower in Narmada at full capacity in a phased manner.
According to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), the Narmada dam has an inflow of 79,185 cusecs from upstream in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening. About 43,523 cusecs of water are currently being released after the generation of power at the RBPH and the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH).
The dam, which has a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres, was at 121.71 metres on Wednesday. Designed for a gross storage capacity of 9460 Million Cubic Metre (MCM), out of which 5760 MCM is the live storage capacity, Sardar Sarovar now has 1783 MCM live storage.
The heavy inflow of water into the Sardar Sarovar Basin has been due to heavy rainfall in the 38 rain gauge stations of the dam, located in Madhya Pradesh. The Omkareshwar Dam in Madhya Pradesh recorded a level of 196.11 metres Friday — just a few inches short of its Full Reservoir Level of 196.60 metres.
Subscriber Only Stories
Similarly, Indirasagar Dam in MP, which has an FRL of 262.13 metres, is maintaining its level up to FRL at 257.80 metres. Both dams are generating hydropower in full capacity, thus ensuring a generous release into the Sardar Sarovar basin.
The RBPH is an underground power house stationed on the right bank of the river located about 165 meters downstream of the dam.
It has six Francis-type reversible turbine generators each with 200 MW installed capacity making a total installed capacity of 1,200 MW. These units can operate at a minimum reservoir water level of 110.64 meters.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’Premium
Latest News
Zinchenko completes switch to Arsenal from Manchester City
Items made by prison inmates: NID, Sabarmati jail join hands to create brand ‘Jail Se’
First segment of third Metro line erected at Hinjewadi
Reduce fuel surcharge for powerloom industries: Weavers’ body
Ludhiana trader hacked to death, police suspect rivalry
Fire breaks out in police station record room
‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India enough time to set up a surveillance system’
Former revenue clerk gets 3 years in jail for taking Rs 5000 bribe in 2008
Class X city students outdo national average with 97.41% score; 90.48% clear Class XII
68th National Film Awards: Ajay Devgn, Prithviraj express gratitude; Mohanlal, Dhanush congratulate winners
DSP mowed down in Nuh: Third accused held
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most