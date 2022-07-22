Sardar Sarovar water level rises by 1.44 m in 48 hrs due to heavy inflow

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district has recorded a rise of 1.44 metres around 48 hours after the heavy inflow of water from Madhya Pradesh. With the dam level at 123.15 metres on Friday, the Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH) has resumed the generation of hydropower in Narmada at full capacity in a phased manner.

According to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), the Narmada dam has an inflow of 79,185 cusecs from upstream in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening. About 43,523 cusecs of water are currently being released after the generation of power at the RBPH and the Canal Head Powerhouse (CHPH).

The dam, which has a Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres, was at 121.71 metres on Wednesday. Designed for a gross storage capacity of 9460 Million Cubic Metre (MCM), out of which 5760 MCM is the live storage capacity, Sardar Sarovar now has 1783 MCM live storage.

The heavy inflow of water into the Sardar Sarovar Basin has been due to heavy rainfall in the 38 rain gauge stations of the dam, located in Madhya Pradesh. The Omkareshwar Dam in Madhya Pradesh recorded a level of 196.11 metres Friday — just a few inches short of its Full Reservoir Level of 196.60 metres.

Similarly, Indirasagar Dam in MP, which has an FRL of 262.13 metres, is maintaining its level up to FRL at 257.80 metres. Both dams are generating hydropower in full capacity, thus ensuring a generous release into the Sardar Sarovar basin.

The RBPH is an underground power house stationed on the right bank of the river located about 165 meters downstream of the dam.

It has six Francis-type reversible turbine generators each with 200 MW installed capacity making a total installed capacity of 1,200 MW. These units can operate at a minimum reservoir water level of 110.64 meters.