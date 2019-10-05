Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited to check for alternative plots for petitioners

THE GUJARAT government, through Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), submitted to the Gujarat High Court (HC) Friday that it would check and submit to the court on Monday, if it has any alternative plot to offer, after land owners in Narmada district moved the division bench at the Gujarat HC, challenging the eviction notice sent to them on September 4.

The notice had sought that the petitioners vacate the plots allotted to them within 30 days, to make way for parking spaces in view of the increase of tourists at the Statue of Unity (SoU) situated near the said plots.

Heard by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath, the petitioners — Arjunsinh Solanki and Sahdevsinh Solanki, who run a dhaba on the purportedly disputed plot — have sought a stay on the eviction notice in their petition.

To this effect, pending the government’s reply, the court has ordered against any coercive action in the interim, asking the government to not evict the petitioners, said Counsel B M Mangukiya, who is representing the petitioners.

A single judge bench at the HC had rejected the maintainability of the petition on Tuesday. It reasoned, “..the final notice dated 04.09.2019 is issued by the respondent Corporation (SSNNL) pursuant to the clause no. 15 of the lease­ deed, which prescribes that whenever there is requirement by the respondent ­Corporation by giving one month’s notice, the plots can be vacated by terminating the lease…it is also pertinent to note that the petitioners already filed a regular civil suit, which is withdrawn on the ground of settlement arrived at outside the court between the parties. Therefore, now, the petitioners cannot raise the dispute with regard to invoking the provisions of the Act, so as to continue in the premises which were allotted to the petitioners pursuant to the lease agreement between the parties in view of contractual agreement between parties.”