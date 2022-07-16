scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.2 intensity strikes near Sardar Sarovar dam; second occurrence in 25 days

“The epicentre of the tremor lay 30 km south-southwest from the dam. It occurred at a depth of 5.7 kilometre,” an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) at Gandhinagar told The Indian Express.

Updated: July 16, 2022 6:47:39 pm
There was no report of damage to the region which also houses the Statue of Unity. (File)

A tremor measuring 3.2 on the Richter Scale was recorded just 30 km from the Sardar Sarovar dam at Kevadiya in South Gujarat Saturday evening. This is the second minor tremor to strike near the dam in the last 25 days.

There was no report of damage to the region which also houses the Statue of Unity. The last reported seismic activity near the dam site was on June 22 when a similar tremor measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck just 12 km away from the dam on the river Narmada.

Gandhinagar-based ISR has been studying the seismic activities near the dam site since the last few years. According to ISR, the Narmada fault that runs near the dam has a potential to produce an earthquake of 6.5 magnitude. ISR has also laid a web of seismographs near the dam to monitor the seismic activity. Though Kutch and Saurashtra are the most active seismic zones in Gujarat, the Narmada rift zone has experienced shocks of magnitude 5.4 at Bharuch in 1970.

