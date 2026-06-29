Amid monsoon delay, Sardar Sarovar dam remains Gujarat’s lifeline with 64% storage

The dam recorded an average inflow of 7,554 cusecs on Saturday, with releases through the canal head powerhouse at 14,522 cusecs out of the combined flow downstream of 15,705.83 cusecs at the Garudeshwar head regulator. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

With the onset of southwest monsoon delayed in several districts of Gujarat, the state’s 207 reservoirs held a combined gross storage of 11,875.08 MCM on Saturday – making 47.02 per cent of their total design capacity — with the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam emerging as the lifeline for drinking and irrigation water with about 64% storage.

The Sardar Sarovar dam recorded a water level of 126.59 metres against its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres, with a gross storage of 6140.31 MCM – 64.91 per cent of its design capacity of 9,460 MCM.

Critically, this is 1,496.55 MCM more than the storage recorded on the same day last year, providing the state a substantial cushion heading into the peak monsoon.