3 min readVadodaraUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 09:44 PM IST
The dam recorded an average inflow of 7,554 cusecs on Saturday, with releases through the canal head powerhouse at 14,522 cusecs out of the combined flow downstream of 15,705.83 cusecs at the Garudeshwar head regulator. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)
With the onset of southwest monsoon delayed in several districts of Gujarat, the state’s 207 reservoirs held a combined gross storage of 11,875.08 MCM on Saturday – making 47.02 per cent of their total design capacity — with the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam emerging as the lifeline for drinking and irrigation water with about 64% storage.
The dam recorded an average inflow of 7,554 cusecs on Saturday, with releases through the canal head powerhouse at 14,522 cusecs out of the combined flow downstream of 15,705.83 cusecs at the Garudeshwar head regulator.
Outside the Narmada dam, the regions depict a more mixed picture. The combined gross storage of all other 206 reservoirs stood at 5,734.77 MCM — making 36.30 per cent of their aggregate design capacity of 15,797.56 MCM.
South Gujarat’s 13 reservoirs, including the Ukai dam on the Tapi, have 2,968.37 MCM storage or 34.50 per cent of the capacity — a significant 853.35 MCM less compared to the same day last year.
Central Gujarat, with its 17 reservoirs at 52.02 per cent capacity holding 1221.12 MCM, recorded 31 MCM less storage compared to last year.
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North Gujarat’s 15 reservoirs stood at 40.44 per cent, holding 781.62 MCM which is 76.72 MCM more than that on the same day last year.
Saurashtra’s 141 reservoirs stood at 26.20 per cent capacity, holding 678.11 MCM, recording a 649.92 MCM deficit compared to the same date in 2025. Kutch’s 20 reservoirs stand at 26.30 per cent, about 8.74 MCM below last year.
Of the total gross storage of 11,875.08 MCM across all 207 reservoirs, the live storage (water available for actual use) stood at 7,020.63 MCM, representing 34.49 per cent of the total design live capacity. For Sardar Sarovar specifically, of the dam’s gross storage of 6140.31 MCM, the live storage component was 2440.31 MCM –42.37 per cent of the dam’s design live storage of 5760 MCM, with dead storage accounting for the remaining 3,700 MCM. Below the level of 110 meters, the Sardar Sarovar draws from its dead storage. The state’s dam safety mechanism has flagged alert for two reservoirs– Wanakbori in Mahisagar district at 83.83 per cent and Dholidhaja in Surendranagar at 80.28 per cent, indicating storage between 80 and 90 per cent.
An official of the Water Resource Department said, “While the local reservoirs in Saurashtra and Kutch are in a depleting state and in need of monsoon recharge, the position of the Narmada reservoir gives the state a critical buffer against rainfall variability in the months ahead. Gujarat is well-positioned to maintain uninterrupted irrigation and drinking water networks in the event of a possible El-Nino effect. The situation is being monitored closely along with weather changes. Even a short spell of good rainfall will immensely help in filling up the local water reserves.”
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More