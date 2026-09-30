Gujarat 24% water deficit compared to 2025, but its biggest dam Narmada is full

The Sardar Sarovar reservoir had reached 138.59 metres on Wednesday morning, with gross storage of 9,431.01 million cubic metres (MCM), or 99.69% of its gross capacity. (File Photo)

Gujarat’s lifeline, the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district, reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 metres on Wednesday evening with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performing the traditional aarti at Ekta Nagar (Kevadia) to mark the reservoir filling to capacity.

The FRL reached after steady inflow into the reservoir from the catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh since mid-August. With Sardar Sarovar Dam reaching its FRL, the state now has a substantially stronger water storage even as the water-resources data shows an overall deficit of about 3,800 MCM or 24.13% lower as compared to the figures last year.

The Sardar Sarovar reservoir had reached 138.59 metres on Wednesday morning, with gross storage of 9,431.01 million cubic metres (MCM), or 99.69% of its gross capacity.

During the day, the dam reached the FRL as CM Patel, Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava, Nandod MLA Dr Darshana Deshmukh and BJP Narmada District President Shabdasharan Tadvi, along with officials, performed the aarti at the dam.