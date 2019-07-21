Sardar Sarovar dam on River Narmada: MP, Gujarat spar over rehabilitation of displaced people, power generation

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his deputy Nitin Patel on Saturday took offence to statements made by Madhya Pradesh that it would not release Narmada water for the Sardar Sarovar dam unless the Gujarat government and the Centre addressed its concerns about the dam-affected people. Rupani said it was unfortunate that Madhya Pradesh was playing politics over Narmada water at a time when Gujarat is urgently in need of Narmada waters due to the delayed monsoon and asked the neighbouring state to stop issuing “threats”.

Interacting with journalists in Rajkot, Rupani said, “Share of Narmada waters has been decided by the award of (Narmada Water Disputes) Tribunal in 1979. No state has any right to make any changes to it.” The award of the Narmada Water Disputes Tribunal is legally binding on four states-Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The Narmada Control Authority (NCA) was set up on the orders of the Central government and the Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court order is quite clear, that there will be no change in water share till 2024,” Rupani said.

“Such talk does not behove (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister) Kamal Nathji and ministers of his government. They should stop issuing such threats to Gujarat,” Rupani said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister for Narmada Valley Development Surendra Singh Baghel alleged that the Gujarat government was not holding the meetings of the NCA “seriously” for finding agreement on rehabilitation of the project-affected people. Nor was it releasing water for power generation, he alleged. Madhya Pradesh gets 57 per cent of power generated from the hydel project. “So we have decided, after giving a lot of thought to it, that unless Gujarat and Central governments decide on dam-affected people, we are not going to release water,” Baghelsaid, speaking to reporters in Bhopal. He also said that the Madhya Pradesh government had ordered a re-survey of project-affected people. Once the resurvey is over, the MP government would seek more funds from Gujarat and Kamal Nath had raised the issue with the Supre-me Court, he reportedly said.

However, Rupani told reporters, “Rehabilitation of all the project affected people has been completed between 2017 and now in conformity of the Supreme Court order.” Both Rupani and Patel said that Baghel’s statement was politically motivated and an attempt to disturb the harmony that existed for 40 years between the four states that are part of the Narmada award.

Rupani said the Madhya Pradesh government had suddenly raised the issue of displaced people with Gujarat chief secretary in a letter dated May 27, 2019, saying that 6,000 dam-affected families were yet to be relocated. “Given the seriousness of the issue raised, a rehabilitation sub-group of NCA had convened a meeting on July 12. But no senior officer of the MP government attended it,” said Rupani, adding that at a meeting of the Sardar Sarovar Reservoir Regulation Committee on July 18, MP officials “cast aspersions on neutrality of an independent body like the NCA. This seems to be motivated by malafide political intentions.”

Baghel contended that MP government officials had to shun the NCA meeting “because they (Gujarat government and the Centre) are not taking us seriously”. “This is a rainy season. How do we release water when Gujarat is not releasing water (further downstream from the dam) and is not generating electricity too? If they do not release water, people will get affected by the dam (with the water level of the reservoir rising),” the minister added. “Gujarat should generate electricity. The solution is that they should consider the points we want to make,” Baghel said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, in a press briefing in Gandhinagar, referred to an April 15 meeting of the NCA where he said that Madhya Pradesh had insisted that even if there was less water, the river bed power house at the Sardar Sarovar Project in Gujarat, should be run. “Gujarat and the other two states protested and said that if the hydro power station is run then all the water would flow to the sea via the river and would be wasted. So it was unanimously decided that till the water level does not go up to 131 metres, the river bed power house (RBPH) will not be run. The decision on whether to run the RBPH will be taken only when the water level rises above 131 metre”, Patel said.

He added that as on Saturday, the level of the water in the SSP reservoir was 121 metres and that 49,553 cusecs water had flowed in. He also added that the Gujarat government had announced that Narmada waters would be released for irrigation on July 4, and that 12,000 cusecs of water had been released till Friday for irrigation.

Patel said that if Madhya Pradesh had an issue, “their government should have approached our government through the right channel and held discussions, and not make a public statement.”

In Rajkot, Rupani asserted that Gujarat had never acted unilaterally with respect to the Narmada dam project. He said that filling Sardar Sarovar dam to its full capacity of 138.68 metre was necessary, keeping in mind the water needs of Gujarat and also to test the structural stability of the dam.

“Once the water level reaches 131 metre, it will be gradually raised to 138.68 metre at the rate of one foot per two days. During this period, the river bed power house will also be operated. Gujarat has no objection at all in doing this. But it is important to fill the dam up to 138 metres. Gujarat never does anything against the interests of Madhya Pradesh.”

He added, “Let us all respect the orders of the Supreme Court and abide by its decisions and that of the Narmada Control Authority in a harmonious atmosphere and in the interest of the public. Efforts to indulge in dirty politics look out of context when there is a deficiency in rainfall everywhere and a shortage of water.”

Deputy CM Patel also suggested that MP was free to produce power by releasing water to its own three dams including the Indirasagar which was “as big as the Sardar Sarovar”. “We have no issue with that. It is MP’s right. But MP is releasing less water (to its own dams) and thus producing less power while demanding that we run the river bed power house when the level at Sardar Sarovar is only 121 metres,” Patel said.

(With PTI inputs)