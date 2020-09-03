Sardar Sarovar Dam closes 13 gates, villages relieved

Narmada dam touched 135 metres on Thursday just about three metres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68 (Express photo)

Nearly five days after the Sardar Sarovar dam in Kevadia colony in Narmada district began releasing close to 10 lakh cusecs of water, flooding several villages in districts of Narmada and Bharuch, the Sardar Sarovar Nigam Limited (SSNNL) has cut back on the release of the water in the dam, thus bringing a relief to the villages.

Narmada dam touched 135 metres on Thursday just about three metres short of its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 138.68. The dam is 97.25% full and it is continuing to receive close to 4 lakh cusecs of water from its upstream dams of Indirasagar and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, SSNNL closed 13 of the 23 gates of the Sardar Sarovar dam that were opened on August 30. The 10 gates that are now open to a level of 0.8 metres are releasing 1.15 cusecs of water into the Narmada dam. The Narmada river, which reached a level of 35 feet along most of its course for four days, has now come down to 19 feet at Golden Bridge in Bharuch. The live storage in the Narmada dam is currently 4,599 Million Cubic Metres (MCM).

Several villages in Vadodara along the banks of Narmada are slowly returning to normalcy due to the receding waters.

The Karjan dam in Vadodara district has also reached its capacity of 82% and is releasing 5,946 cusecs water through two gates. Currently, Karjan dam has a live storage of 414.2 MCM and is receiving an inflow of 6,346 cusecs.

The floods in the Mahisagar river due to the water released from the Kadana and Wanakbodi dam has severely damaged the Varsada Galteshwar bridge which connects Vadodara district to Kheda. The concrete coat, curb and guard blocks of the bridge have been washed away due the flow of the water for over four days, this forcing the administration to close the bridge over the next 14 days for repair. Alternatively the district administration has diverted traffic from Sevaliya and Udalpur.

