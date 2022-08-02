Sankarshan Basu is Dean of Amrut Mody School of Management

Professor Sankarshan Basu has been appointed as the new Dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management effective Monday, Ahmedabad University Vice-Chancellor Pankaj Chandra announced Monday.

Basu, who was working as a professor of Finance and Accounting at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore for the past two decades, completed his Honours (Statistics) from Presidency College, Calcutta, MSc (Statistics) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and PhD (Statistics) from the London School of Economics and Political Science, the UK. He has been the Director-PRMIA on the board of Federal Bank from 2020, and a founder-member and Secretary of the Indian Finance Association (IFA) since 2015.

He has also served on the boards of companies such as the Clearing Corporation of India Limited, the Bangalore Stock Exchange Limited, and Bilcare India. Between 2014 and 2015, he was the President of the Asia Pacific Risk and Insurance Association and was also on the international selection panel of Fellows for the German Chancellor Fellow, run and administered by the Office of the German Chancellor, between 2014 to 2022.