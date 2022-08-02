Sankarshan Basu is Dean of Amrut Mody School of Management

August 2, 2022 2:19:54 am
Professor Sankarshan Basu has been appointed as the new Dean of the Amrut Mody School of Management effective Monday, Ahmedabad University Vice-Chancellor Pankaj Chandra announced Monday.
Basu, who was working as a professor of Finance and Accounting at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore for the past two decades, completed his Honours (Statistics) from Presidency College, Calcutta, MSc (Statistics) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and PhD (Statistics) from the London School of Economics and Political Science, the UK. He has been the Director-PRMIA on the board of Federal Bank from 2020, and a founder-member and Secretary of the Indian Finance Association (IFA) since 2015.
He has also served on the boards of companies such as the Clearing Corporation of India Limited, the Bangalore Stock Exchange Limited, and Bilcare India. Between 2014 and 2015, he was the President of the Asia Pacific Risk and Insurance Association and was also on the international selection panel of Fellows for the German Chancellor Fellow, run and administered by the Office of the German Chancellor, between 2014 to 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
CUET First phase: NTA allows retest for 19 candidates who missed exam due to venue change
12 people booked for assaulting, molesting family
TMC announces major reshuffle in party structure
Have removed 1,800 ‘green dangerous trees’, 1,200 dead ones in 5 years: UT to High Court
1,000-kg brass coin for new Parliament building | ‘Untouchability exists’: Coin yatra to Delhi begins
‘1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete; expect Aug 15 inauguration’
Cabinet note sheds light on liquor policy lessons
AMC allotted 81 lakes for boosting level of groundwater
Sobering Monday: Booze shops shut, dry day at bars
Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP must give tickets to at least 50 Patidars, says community leader
Worker killed as temporary structure at steel plant collapses
After a 15-day lull, rain likely to return to Mumbai this weekend