Gujarat HC allows deleting para from lawyer’s affidavit opposing Sanjiv Bhatt’s bail plea

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday allowed deleting a paragraph from the affidavit of Rajasthan-based advocate Sumer Singh Rajpurohit that he had filed to oppose the bail petition of former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. Justice Sonia Gokani allowed expunging this particular paragraph.

During the hearing, senior advocate I H Syed, appearing for Bhatt, remarked in the court that “it was clear on whose instance this affidavit was filed”.

In his affidavit, Rajpurohit had stated, while telling the court how he was allegedly framed by Bhatt in the narcotics case, “I am well acquainted with the facts of the case as borne out the record and I am authorised to file this affidavit on behalf of the respondent State.”

According to the police case, Rajpurohit was allegedly picked up by Banaskantha police on the instruction of then district superintendent of police Sanjiv Bhatt.

Rajpurohit has alleged that he was framed in the case by Bhatt at the behest of former High Court Judge R R Jain over a property in Pali (Rajasthan) that he had rented.

On the other hand, the hearing on Bhatt’s bail plea resumed on Friday. Syed argued over the allegations of procurement and plantation of opium. He said that the Gujarat police’s investigation is illegal as the Rajasthan police had in its charge sheet in 1999 mentioned that plantation and procurement angle were being further investigated by them.

Bhatt has argued through his lawyers that since Rajasthan police had already investigated the case after lodging an FIR, he couldn’t have been booked and arrested for the second time in the same offence. Bhatt was arrested by CID (crime) following a Gujarat High Court order that said that the second FIR lodged at Palanpur also needs to be investigated.

Bhatt was arrested on September 5 last year. He is at present in judicial custody at Palanpur sub-jail. His bail application was rejected by a special court in Palanpur.