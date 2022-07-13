Sanjiv Bhatt arrested, brought to Ahmedabad

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was arrested and brought to Ahmedabad by the Ahmedabad Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday evening in connection with a case filed on June 24 after the Supreme Court gave clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots case.

The FIR, filed by the Ahmedabad police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) against Bhatt, former DGP RB Sreekumar and activist Teesta Setalvad accused them of submitting forged police documents in front of Nanavati Commission and misrepresentation of funds.

Bhatt was lodged at Palanpur jail in Banaskantha in connection with an ongoing narcotics case and was already convicted with life term by a local court in a custodial death case.

The DCB lodged the case following a Supreme Court order that passed strictures against Bhatt, Setalvad and Sreekumar. The FIR quoted extensively from the apex court order.

On June 25, Setalvad was arrested from her Mumbai residence by a team of Gujarat ATS while Sreekumar was picked up from his home in Gandhinagar.

At present, both are in judicial custody in connection with the case as the three have been booked under sections 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence, 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The Gujarat government also formed an SIT to probe the allegations made against the three of forging police records and submitting fake affidavits.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior SIT official said, “Sanjiv Bhatt was brought from Palanpur jail to Ahmedabad DCB office on Tuesday on transfer warrant.”