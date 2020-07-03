Sanitary inspector in Rajkot caught taking bribe of Rs 6,000: ACB

After negotiations, the sanitation worker agreed to pay Rs 6,000 and the SI agreed. After negotiations, the sanitation worker agreed to pay Rs 6,000 and the SI agreed.

A SANITARY INSPECTOR of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) was detained after he allegedly accepted bribe worth Rs 6,000 from a sanitation worker of the civic body in Rajkot on Friday.

A team led by Mayurdhvajsinh Sarvaiya, police inspector with the Rajkot city unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), laid a trap and caught Mrugesh Vasava (48), a sanitary inspector (SI) posted at the RMC office in ward 16 in HUDCO area of the city, taking Rs 6,000 bribe from a sanitation worker. Sarvaiya said Vasava was caught “red handed”.

“The sanitation worker had proceeded on leave and requested the SI to adjust his leave period against his leave quota. However, the SI told him that he can instead show him present at work if he was paid Rs 7,000 bribe. After negotiations, the sanitation worker agreed to pay Rs 6,000 and the SI agreed. However, the sanitation worker didn’t want to bribe the SI and filed a complaint. Acting on his complaint, we laid a trap and as soon as the SI accepted Rs 6,000 cash from the complainant inside the ward office, we detained him,” Sarvaiya said.

