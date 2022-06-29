Gujarat: Sanghavi inspects Rath Yatra route

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi conducted an inspection of the Rath yatra route along with senior police officials, priests, and local Member of Legislative Assemblys (MLAs), on Tuesday morning, ahead of the 145th Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra scheduled in old city Ahmedabad on July 1.

Later in the day, Sanghavi also took Dilip Dasji Maharaj, the head priest of Lord Jagannath temple, and Congress MLA Imran Khedawala to interact with the local residents of Jamalpur, as a confidence building measure between two communities ahead of the yatra.

A total of 25,000 personnel of Gujarat Police, State Reserve Police, Home Guard, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other agencies will be deployed at the 18 kilometres long stretch of the yatra on July 1. In that regard, a total of 51 persons were detained under sections of the CRPC.

“On June 29 at 8 am, idols of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Baldev will enter the garbh gruh (sanctum santorum) and then after pooja ceremony, the idols will be blindfolded as per ritual. Then at 9:30 am on Wednesday, Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil will attend a flag hoisting ceremony at the temple premises and later, former deputy CM Nitin Patel will honour the saints,” said Mahendra Jha, one of the trustees at Lord Jagannath Temple.

“On Thursday, a pooja ceremony of elephants will be conducted followed by the placing of the three chariots carrying the three idols. Then a peace committee meeting will be called at the temple premises and later CM Bhupendra Patel will conduct an aarti in the evening,” he added.

“On July 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aarti at the temple around 4 am and then the yatra will begin by 7 am,” he added.

Lakhs of devotees will walk 18 kilometres along the route of Lord Jagannath from Jamalpur Darwaza to Saraspur to the

Lord Jagannath temple.

The historic yatra was curtailed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in 2022, the state government has given permission to organise the rath yatra in a full-fledged manner.

Surat all set

In Surat, the procession will be taken out from five different locations — Pandesara, Mahidharpura, Katargam, Sachin and the main one from Surat railway station to Jehangirpura at Iskcon temple.

After holding a meeting with leaders from the Hindu community and Muslim community on Tuesday, Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “We have given assurances that the police will assist each procession and see no untoward incident takes places. Police vehicles with cameras and personnel with body cameras will also travel with the procession.”

Giving details about the yatra, Saroj Kumar Das of Iskon temple said, “Our procession will start from Surat railway station at 3 pm on July 1. It will reach Athwagate area and cross Tapi river from Sardar bridge and reach Adajan area, before culminating at Jehangirpura area by 9 pm.”