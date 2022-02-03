Sanghavi flags off 949 new vehicles for police patrolling

In order to strengthen the services of Gujarat Police, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi flagged off as many as 949 vehicles for police patrolling in an event in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The 949 new vehicles include 100 scooters for women police officials, 298 motorcycles for traffic duty, general duty, investigations and execution of summons, 68 Jeeps for SHE teams, 55 Jeeps for Police Control Room (PCR) vans, 400 Jeeps for patrolling, and 28 staff cars for police officers.

Sanghavi at an event in Gandhinagar on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Gujarat Police while flagging off the newly acquired vehicles.

“Gujarat is number one state in India when it comes to law and order and the credit for this goes to the officers and staff of Gujarat Police,” said Sanghavi.

The police have deployed SHE teams for four metropolitan cities of the state who are diligently working towards the safety and welfare of senior citizens and women. To further strengthen the SHE teams, it has been decided to allocate 68 Jeeps to the teams,” he added.

The vehicles were procured by the planning and modernization division of the Gujarat Police. At present, there are over 13,000 government vehicles for over 1 lakh Gujarat Police staff across the state.