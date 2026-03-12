Sanghavi defends govt’s anti-infiltrator drive, slams Congress for ‘vote-bank politics’

Later, the Assembly approved the combined budgetary demands of the Home Department and the Law and Judiciary Department totalling ₹16,967 crore.

Highlighting the Gujarat government’s statewide drive to identify and deport illegal infiltrators, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday asserted that the campaign had received widespread public support, accusing Opposition parties of “politicising” the issue for vote-bank considerations.

Addressing the Assembly during discussions on the budgetary demands of the Home, Jail, Law and Justice departments, he said, “The entire state is happy with this campaign, but some political parties are making a fuss about it due to vote-bank politics.”

Referring to the ongoing drive against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that political groups were intervening whenever suspects were detained. According to him, those apprehended often admit to being Bangladeshi nationals, but protests are organised claiming they are Bengalis.