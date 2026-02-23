Sandip Sagale appointed as Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Election Commission on Monday appointed 2007 batch IAS officer Sandip Sagale as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat in place of 1999-batch IAS officer Hareet Shukla, who helmed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Sagale, who is currently Director General of the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG), is likely to be relieved of his current job to take charge as the CEO, sources in the government told The Indian Express.
Shukla is also the ex-officio principal secretary to the General Administration Department (GAD), even as he was appointed the CEO in July 2024.
Gujarat was among the nine states where the SIR exercise was launched in October last year in the second phase covering nine states and Union Territories. Among the states, Gujarat saw the highest deletions at 13.4% or 68.12 lakh voters with the final roll published on February 17 reflecting 4.40 crore voters.
