scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Sandip Desai, a first-timer, only second to CM Bhupendra Patel in winning margin

While Desai got 2,36,033 votes, AAP candidate Prakash Contractor became a distant second with 49,615 votes and Congress's Kantilal Patel polled just 25,840 votes.

Sandip Desai, the BJP candidate from Surat's Choryasi seat. (file)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Contesting his first Assembly elections, Sandip Desai, the BJP candidate from Surat’s Choryasi seat won by a whopping margin of 1.86 lakh votes—only second to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s victory margin of 1.92 lakhs votes from Ghatlodia. Desai also bettered BJP’s 2017 poll margin from the seat when Jankhana Patel had won by 1.10 lakh votes.

While Desai got 2,36,033 votes, AAP candidate Prakash Contractor became a distant second with 49,615 votes and Congress’s Kantilal Patel polled just 25,840 votes. Even though the party replaced Jankhana—a Koli MLA—with Desai, an Anavil Brahmin, a sizable number of Koli Patel voters in Choryasi chose to back the new face. Desai resigned as the Surat district BJP president prior to filing his nomination papers from the seat.

Desai is considered close to Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. Apart from the Koli Patel community, Choryasi also has a number of migrant voters from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s public meeting in the area was attended by a large number of migrants.

Desai is also the vice-president of Surat district cooperative bank, SUMUL Dairy director, and the vice-president of the Surat Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC). Earlier, he was the general secretary of Surat BJP. An Arts graduate from MTB College of Surat, he has also been involved in farming activities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key- December 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Current Repo Rate’ or ‘C...
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, verminPremium
Parliament passes Wildlife Bill: Questions remain on elephants, vermin
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...Premium
What seems to have hurt BJP most in Himachal: Unhappiness with CM, factio...

The seat, which has over 5.66 lakh electors, witnessed 56.18 per cent voter turnout. Twelve candidates, including three independent candidates, were in the poll fray from the seat.

More from Ahmedabad

“This is the first election of my life and I have been given big responsibility by the party as they had changed sitting MLA Jankhana Patel who later supported me in the campaign. I am thankful to the people of my constituency who have given me so much love and respect,” Desai told The Indian Express.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:15:47 am
Next Story

Unscathed by bridge collapse incident, BJP wins all three Assembly seats in Morbi

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close