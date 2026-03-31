PM inaugurates Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar: ‘Heritage, message holds profound significance for India, all of humanity’

Numerous rare relics, Jain artefacts and traditional heritage collections are also on display, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Monday. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while inaugurating the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, referred to the prevailing global instability and emphasised that “the heritage and message embodied in the museum holds profound significance not just for India but for all of humanity”.

“I hope that the number of enthusiastic visitors, students, and researchers from around the world will continue to grow. Those who visit here should carry the teachings of India and Jain Dharma to every corner of the world,” the PM said.

The museum also showcases the exemplary Jain culture and the contribution of Jainism to humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi) The museum also showcases the exemplary Jain culture and the contribution of Jainism to humankind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his tweet. (Photo: X/Narendra Modi)

Speaking on the historical significance of Samrat Samprati, he observed that while many civilisations produced great thinkers and philosophers, rulers in several parts of the world often abandoned ideals when confronted with the question of power, creating a chasm between thought and governance.