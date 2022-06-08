scorecardresearch
‘Samrat Prithviraj’ to be tax-free in state: Govt

Gujarat joins the list of states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that have made the movie tax-free. Recently, the government had made “Kashmir Files” movie tax-free in Gujarat.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
June 8, 2022 5:02:00 am
akshay kumar samrat prithvirajAkshay Kumar-Manushi Chillar play the lead roles.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced its decision to make Bollywood film “Samrat Prithviraj” tax-free in the state.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that CM Bhupendra Patel took the decision for the Akshay Kumar starrer that highlights the saga of courageous king Prithviraj Chauhan who took on invading Muhammad Ghori. It added that the film relives the historic past of the country.

