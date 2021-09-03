Honeytrapping among same-sex friends will lead to society losing its confidence: Vadodara court

A Vadodara court has said that instances of friends of the same sex laying “honeytraps” would lead to society losing its “confidence” and has “shaken the real purpose behind the concept of same-sex dating”.

According to police, on June 10, a man had been lured into downloading a gay dating app by his friend, who then colluded with a gang of extortionists and beat him up, stripped him and then made videos of him in intimate positions with the other co-accused. The gang then blackmailed the victim for money.

Hearing the bail petition of the accused, the court of the 9th Additional Sessions Judge of Vadodara at Savli court on Wednesday observed that the accused, who has been previously involved in four criminal acts, “has made a profession out of honey trapping” and “deserves no leniency”. The court held that the accused seeking bail had lured the complainant into the honeytrap by “conspiring with the accomplices” and using his “modus operandi to trap a scapegoat”. The court also observed that by filming the intimate act of the complainant, the accused has violated his right to privacy.

The court considered that the accused, as a friend of the complainant, had breached his trust by luring and trapping him into downloading a dating app and laid a trap with help of his accomplices, who had a common intention of extorting money from the complainant.

It held that such instances would dent the “confidence” people have in regular friendships with persons of the same sex. The court said, “It is necessary to note that for the healthy society good and pious relations and friendships between same-sex are very much needed. Due to such kinds of honeytraps, particular sex of people will lose the trust and confidence of the same sex. Which is nothing but the great disaster for a healthy society and a healthy environment.”

Rejecting the bail application of the accused, the court held, “Such instance has not only shaken the confidence of the society but has also shaken the real purpose behind the concept of the gay or same-sex dating. Such kinds of offenders are a threat to society as well as social balance. Such kind of offenders have shaken the social structure for their monetary gain by trapping innocent persons in such kind of honeytrap.”



The court also ordered the Vadodara Rural Police to approach the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IND) to contact the dating app concerned and direct them to put out warnings, after the police stated that they had not received any response from the company.

The court, naming actor Ayushmann Khurrana — who starred in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which explores a same-sex relationship — said, “Such kinds of incidents is the products of the use on the Internet without precautions. One has to be aware during the use of the Internet and should be slow to indulge in such activities without verifying the authenticity. Such chat and gay dating applications are promoted and advertised by very big celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and innocent youth has been naturally attracted towards it. Thus, the websites and the applications are showing the pictures of big celebrities but such websites and applications are not putting disclaimer or warnings of such offences.

“The IO has said that the police tried a lot to contact websites and applications but they are unable to get any positive response from them… Vadodara Superintendent of Police and Vadodara Range IG (are directed) to take necessary action under IT Act or to approach the CERT-IND, if he thinks required,” the court said.