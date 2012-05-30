Salinity ingress kills farming in Rajkot village

V Jivan,sarpnach of Versamedi village in Maliya taluka of Rajkot district,owns some six bighas of farmland. But he now works at agar (salt pan) for Rs 150 per day.

His lands are no longer fertile enough. Salinity ingress in this coastal village has been increasing,leaving more and more agricultural land infertile.

Till 10 years ago,we had enough production of groundnut,other oil seeds and maize to support my family, said Jivan,adding,But due to salinity ingress,gradually production is decreasing and profit margin is shrinking to the extent that we are not even in the position to recover the cost of the production.

Many others in Versamedi village have sold their farmland to private companies that have come up with wind power projects in the area.

There was no point in holding on to land,when its not fertile anymore. In our village,for the wind power project the farmers have sold collectively some 50 acres of land, said Jivan.

Situation at nearby Bhavpar village is no different. Now,the people here are either full-time or part-time agariyas (salt pan workers). But no one is full-time farmer as it used to be over a decade ago, said Maan Sang,a farmer from Bhavpar village.

According to baseline survey in 2008 (the first and last such survey),done by Coastal Salinity Prevention Cell,a joint initiative of two private companies (Ambuja Cement and Tata Chemicals) and Gujarat Government,of all 47 villages in Maliya,while 20 are located in less than 5 km from coastline,other 27 are between 5 to 7 km and above 10 km. Survey data says that salinity ingress has reported in those 27 villages only since past 10 years.

The report says its effect was quite severe on agriculture as production of groundnut,cotton,other seeds and maize have gone down to half from standard. Situation has led increasing drinking water,health problems and most importantly agricultural problem. According to the survey,crop failure has increased debt and banks have stopped providing credits for crops like groundnuts and maize.

This is the story of all 1,200-km long coastline of Saurashtra-Kutch which is divided into four zones – Malia-Lakhpat,Madhavpur-Malia,Una-Madhavpur and Bhavnagar-Una. According to Comptroller of Audit General (CAG) report tabled in 2010,there has been 15 per cent increase in salinity ingress,involving an additional affected area of 88,947 hectares as compared to data of 1977 to 1984.

While baseline survey reports that mining,mangroves cutting and over exploitation of groundwater has just deteriorated the situation,according to the CAG,the state government has also failed to carry out salinity prevention project as recommended by the high-level committee,appointed by the government itself,for prevention and control of the situation.

The state-appointed committee (1978-84) had recommended completion of work within seven years. Till March 2010,only 41 per cent work has completed that include constructions of bandharas,tidal regulators,check dams,recharge tanks,spreading channels and groundwater legislation to restrict and regulate the withdrawal of groundwater,the CAG report says.

Little progress has been made since the CAG tabled its report. So far the department has been able to complete only 41 per cent of work, said R M Tipalia,Superintending Engineer of Salinity Control.

At many places land acquisitions,both from forest department as well as farmers,has become a major problem in executing salinity control projects, he said.

Tipalai said as farmers,who are getting lucrative amount for their land from private companies,are not ready to sell land to the government.

Health hazards

Inhabitants of coastal areas are affected by kidney stones,fluorosis and gastric problems. Cases of kidney stones in saline areas affected four per cent of the population as compared to two per cent in non-saline areas. Three affected districts – Amreli,Jamnagar and Kutch – reported very high number of fluorosis cases.

Water woes

Salinity ingress has affected the quality of groundwater resources of the entire coastline. The number of total dissolved solids values (parts per millions) here ranged from more than 2,000 to less than 6,000,which has been considered as low to highly saline water.

