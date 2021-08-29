Salauddin Sheikh case: Employee of trust held for ‘destroying pen drive’

The Vadodara Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday arrested an employee of Afmi Charitable Trust-run Muslim Medical Centre for allegedly destroying a pen drive that could have contained crucial information regarding the alleged money laundering and hawala transactions done by the managing trustee of the trust, Salauddin Sheikh, who is under the scanner of the Vadodara police.

A local court in Vadodara on Saturday remanded Mansuri to five days in police custody.

The Vadodara city police that has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and lodged a case against Sheikh and Umar Gautam, arrested the employee, Mohammad Ghulam Rasool Mansuri, under the same FIR.

On Saturday, the Special Operations Group (SOG) released a list of 14 foreign trusts from where Rs 19 crore was deposited in the account of Afmi trust. These trusts include USA-based Gujarati Muslim Association, A Kareem Pathan, Ankur H Shah and Minnati Shah, Y Mamdani Charitable Foundation, Retail Global Fashion, Human Concern International, Absul Sattar I Saika, and UK-based Ismail Ibrahim Kadujmar, Excel, Majlis Al-Fala Trust, Firdaus Foundation, Bacchon Ka Ghar and Australia-based MYL Limbada.

While the Gujarati Muslim Association has transferred Rs 7.44 crore to Afmi Trust, the Majlis-e-Al-Fala Trust has transferred Rs 2.06 crore.

According to police, Mansuri works as a supervisor at the Muslim Medical Centre located in Panigate area of Vadodara, which was among the prime Covid-19 centres in Vadodara.

He allegedly destroyed a pen drive that could have led the police to a trail of financial transactions to the tune of Rs 19.24 crore of the trust, which is accused of siphoning off the FCRA funds for aiding illegal activities such as forceful religious conversion to Islam, construction of mosques in various states, and aiding anti-CAA protestors in Delhi in 2019-20, along with funding the legal aid to Delhi riot accused.

The Vadodara SIT, which is in Uttar Pradesh to secure the custody of Sheikh and Gautam, is investigating an Rs 80-crore scam to fund “illegal Islamic activities”, which includes a hawala sum of Rs 60 crore received from Dubai.

Sheikh and Gautam are in judicial custody in Lucknow in a case filed by the UP ATS in July.