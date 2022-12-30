TMC’s Gokhale remanded in three-day custody

A day after Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested in a case of alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding by the Ahmedabad cyber crime police, a local court remanded him in three-day custody Friday.

Gokhale, who was arrested by the Gujarat police Thursday from Delhi, was brought to Ahmedabad Friday afternoon.

The cyber crime police, which presented him before an Ahmedabad court, sought a 14- day remand. However, the court sent him to three-day remand.

According to Gokhale’s lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon, the case of the alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding in 2019 and 2021 was registered two days back (Wednesday), for which he was arrested Thursday evening in Delhi.

Gokhale was arrested twice earlier this month.

On December 6, the Ahmedabad cyber crime police arrested him for allegedly spreading fake news through one of his tweets on December 1 regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse.

Barely an hour after he received bail on December 8 in the case, the TMC leader was again arrested by the Morbi police for the same offence. He was again granted bail on December 9.

Gokhale was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 469, 471, 501, and 505 (b) for these two cases. Following his arrest on Thursday, Gokhale received support from various TMC leaders.

Derek O’Brien, Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, tweeted, “Saket Gokhale has got under the skin of BJP. Vindictive cowards arrested him 3 times in 15 days. Saket is made of sterner stuff and is part of Team Mamata Banerjee, Team All India Trinamool Congress. BJP is doing all they can to keep Saket out of Assembly elections in early 2023 in Meghalaya.”

Rajya Sabha MPs Jawahar Sircar and Sushmita Dev also extended their support to the arrested TMC leader.

Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the arrest and said that “harassment of this kind never pays in the long run”.

“Within a span of just 15 days, TMC Nat’l Spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been arrested thrice. Harassment of this kind never pays in long run. People can see through this & opposition emerges stronger,” she tweeted.