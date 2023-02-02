Gujarat High Court says clear case established against Gokhale

The prosecution has prima facie established a clear case against TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale in the alleged misuse of crowdfunded money, the Gujarat High Court stated in its order rejecting his bail plea.

The court of Justice Samir Dave, in the January 23 order and made public Wednesday, records that “it appears there are serious allegations against” Gokhale in the police report as well as the statements of witnesses and affidavit filed by the investigating officer.

Noting that the investigation is ongoing in the case and the chargesheet is yet to be filed, the court observed, “…it appears that funding raised for welfare of the people was utilised by the applicant for his personal expenses… collecting funding using the social media or rather website, received the payment by using online payment gateways… So, it cannot be denied that some transactions might be done for his personal use or not, which is a question of fact and can only be decided by evidence at the time of trial…”

The case pertains to a complaint filed on December 28, 2022, by a deputy secretary in the Gujarat government on behalf of his wife at the cyber crime police station in Ahmedabad alleging Gokhale misused money donated in a crowdfunding campaign.