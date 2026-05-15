India not a market but a mission: JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal at Ahmedabad University Convocation

Sanjay Lalbhai, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, reflected on the changing technological landscape shaping the future of work and society. (Express Photo)

Reflecting on India’s economic trajectory and the “scale of opportunity”, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Saturday that “India is not a market, it is a mission.”

Jindal was speaking at the convocation of Ahmedabad University here.

Speaking about the “opportunity to bridge the gap with China”, Jindal presented it as “a challenge for the class of 2026.” “India is not a market, it is a mission. Today is the most consequential moment in India’s modern history. We are one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, with the largest population in the world. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is roughly one-fifth of China’s as a nearly comparable population. Think about what that gap means, the scale of what needs to be built. That gap, for me, is the opportunity. This is the opportunity for the class of 2026 to bridge that gap between India and China with the similar population. So ask yourself, does what I do make India stronger… India is dreaming at a scale it never has before. Be among those who make it real,” Jindal said.