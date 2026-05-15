India not a market but a mission: JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal at Ahmedabad University Convocation

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Reflecting on India’s economic trajectory and the “scale of opportunity”, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Saturday that “India is not a market, it is a mission.”
Jindal was speaking at the convocation of Ahmedabad University here.
Speaking about the “opportunity to bridge the gap with China”, Jindal presented it as “a challenge for the class of 2026.” “India is not a market, it is a mission. Today is the most consequential moment in India’s modern history. We are one of the fastest growing large economies in the world, with the largest population in the world. India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is roughly one-fifth of China’s as a nearly comparable population. Think about what that gap means, the scale of what needs to be built. That gap, for me, is the opportunity. This is the opportunity for the class of 2026 to bridge that gap between India and China with the similar population. So ask yourself, does what I do make India stronger… India is dreaming at a scale it never has before. Be among those who make it real,” Jindal said.
He also shared instances of overcoming difficulties, including Steve Jobs’ turnaround of Apple and his own experience with product rejection in Australia which he emphasised as the importance of owning problems and facing them directly.
Framing his address around the word “BUILD”, Jindal called upon students to “Build with boldness. Uphold integrity. India first. Lead through difficulty. Design for legacy.” He emphasised that education must evolve alongside the changing world and noted that the University represents that spirit of reimagined learning. “You leave here not merely with a degree, but with a way of thinking, with intellectual curiosity, and with the confidence to stand at the intersection of tradition and innovation,” he said.
Sanjay Lalbhai, Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Governors, reflected on the changing technological landscape shaping the future of work and society. He reflected on how the convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the professional landscape and emphasised that this new era demands graduates who can combine technological understanding with ethical inquiry, critical thinking, and reflective leadership.
On the future plans at the Ahmedabad University, Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Management, said, “We are finalising new academic disciplines, expanding infrastructure, raising resources and recruiting leading research minds to our faculty. With these efforts, I am confident that Ahmedabad University will play a major role in advancing knowledge and creating a sustainable future…”
Over the past year, Ahmedabad University expanded its academic and research landscape through new programmes, research initiatives, and global collaborations reflecting the evolving nature of higher education. Key developments included the establishment of the Bloomberg Lab, the student-managed Tinkerers’ Lab, and the Institute of Manufacturing and Economy, strengthening the University’s focus on experiential learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary research.
Ahmedabad University conferred 923 degrees across the Amrut Mody School of Management, the School of Arts and Sciences, and the School of Engineering and Applied Science.
Several students were recognised nationally and internationally for achievements in engineering innovation, scientific research, and academic excellence, including top rankings at a design competition at IIT Jammu, a top-five finish in the SAE GO-Kart National Competition, a research presentation at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly in Vienna, and recognition from the Gravity Research Foundation, among others.
The graduating class includes 669 undergraduate, 241 masters, and 13 doctoral graduates. Five students received gold medals in recognition of academic excellence: Khevan Thanki, Aadi Anthony, Richa Kotwal, Devanshi Kansara and Moksh Shah, who also delivered the valedictorian address.
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