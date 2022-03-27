Sainik school in Gujarat to be run by Bharat Sadhu Samaj chief

Among the 21 Sainik schools approved by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday, the one to be set up in Gujarat will be run by Muktanandji Bapu, working president of Bharat Sadhu Samaj, and founder of Brahmachari Shri Bhagvantinandji Education Trust.

“We received a confirmation e-mail from the Ministry of Defence late last night. We had applied for the scheme after I came across such an announcement on social media during my research on Sainik Schools. A building on 10,000 square metre to start with 50 students of Class 6 in the first phase is already ready with the trust,” confirmed academic advisor of Brahmachari Shri Bhagvantinandji Education Trust, Hiren Vyas who has been appointed by the trust as director Sainik School.

The trust founded by 63 year old Muktanandji Bapu in 1989 runs 22 different institutes associated with philanthropic activities in education, health, agriculture sectors, rural development and other social services across Junagadh, Kutch and Amreli districts.

Muktanandji Bapu who is also working president of Bharat Sadhu Samaj since 2019, was appointed to Sangathan Matri-Akhada Parishad to manage the organisation of Kumbh Mela 2021. He is also a trustee of Sanatan Seva Mandal, Dwarka.

On its main campus in Chaparda-Brahmanand Dham-spread over 25 acres runs a co-education residential and day school, Shri Brahmanand Vidya Mandir, a 200 bed free of cost hospital known as Jai Ambe Hospital, a naturopathy centre, school for visually impaired children, an old age home, gaushala and an agriculture development research centre.

The school, Shri Brahmanand Vidya Mandir, has more than 2,000 students, who are offered both free of cost as well as paid education.

“We offer free of cost education to many children including orphans at this school. The old age home is also running in three centres-two in Chaparda, Mendada (Junagadh) and Pethapur (Gandhinagar),” said Vyas.

The trust has also adopted 45 government primary schools in Junagadh since the last eight years under the state education department’s scheme offered to trusts and NGOs to improve the quality of education in government schools.

It is also running 9 schools in forest areas known as ‘nesses’, the settlements of pastoral communities or ‘maldharis’ that fall under Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.

“Since last two years the trust has been running these ekal vidyalaya (single school teachers) under education department’s scheme and plans to run a total of 45 such schools for the people living in these areas,” added Vyas.