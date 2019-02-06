Sahaj Report: ‘Acute shortage of people in health sector, affecting rural women most’

A report prepared by the Society for Health Alternatives (SAHAJ) has pointed out “an acute shortage of trained human resources” in the health sector in Gujarat, which according to it “has very serious implications for providing quality healthcare services, especially to women in rural areas”.

The report, which was released by the Vadodara-based outfit here on Tuesday, is a compilation based on field experiences of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA) members along with state and national level data from secondary sources, including Census of India (2011), CAG reports, NFHS-4 (2015-16).

“There is an acute shortage of trained human resources — trained doctors, nurses and specialists — (in Gujarat). This has very serious implications for providing quality healthcare services, especially to women in rural areas. Attempts to rope in private partners to improve efficiency of services lack explicit framework for reaching people. Maternal health remains a staggering challenge, particularly in the rural and tribal interiors and poor urban pockets,” stated the report, which has identified migrant women, Dalit women, women with disability and LGBTQI groups as marginalized groups for the state.

As per the report, private health sector was the main source for 64 per cent of those surveyed in urban areas and 49 per cent in rural areas.

“Only for 15 per cent of households, government or municipal hospital is the main source of health care,” the report stated.

Stressing on the importance and necessity of the report, economist Indira Hirway, who has worked extensively on issues involving marginalised groups, said, “The report is a reflection of the society on which we are trying to implement the Sustainable Development Goals as proposed by UNDP.”

Sheba George, who works with SAHR WARU, said that they would send the report to international fora “if the government chooses to not engage with it”.