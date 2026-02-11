‘Safety and life of students cannot be put at risk’: Gujarat HC denies relief to Ahmedabad school rocked by stabbing death

Stating that the “safety and life of students” could not be put at risk, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant relief to an Ahmedabad school to admit new students after the takeover of the administration by the state government.

The take-over, ordered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in December 2025, had come after an inquiry into an August 2025 incident, in which a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by another student.

The court was hearing a petition filed by three bodies of the school, in which the state government and the District Education Officer of Ahmedabad are respondents. In the submissions before the court, Senior Advocate Mihir Joshi, who represented the school, sought relief to allow the school to admit new students– setting aside one of the clauses of the December 15, 2025, order of the GSHSEB while directing the DEO to take administrative control of the school.

Citing the “larger interest of students”, the court refused to grant relief to the school. The oral order of a single judge bench of Justice Nirzar Desai on Tuesday noted the submissions of the Government Pleader G H Virk, who pointed out to the court that even while the petition is pending, on February 6, 2026, another incident has been reported where a student had “sustained injury on account of attack by another student by blade”.

Virk informed the court that a notice by the DEO to which the head master had submitted a reply stating that the second incident of February 6 was “not a big incident”.

The oral order of the HC states: “(The petitioner) has requested to grant ad-relief by at least allowing the school to admit new students, such relief cannot be considered at this stage as the court is examining the validity and legality of the impugned order. Such examination cannot be done by putting the safety and life of students at risk and, therefore, at this juncture, I do not propose to grant any relief prayed for by learned Senior Counsel for the petitioner…. without considering the version of the state government, when such grave irregularities and unfortunate incident is reported, the court in the larger interest of the students do not propose to grant any relief…”

The court noted the time taken by the petitioners to challenge the order of the GSHSEB dated December 15, 2025, which directed the take over of the administration of the school and its functioning on campus by the DEO, along with the condition that no new admissions will be granted by the school.

The order notes, “(The) impugned order dated December 15, 2025, is challenged by way of this petition which (was) presented before this court on January 9, 2026… and the registration date is January 20, 2026. Thereafter, the matter was listed on January 23, 2026 and on that day, (the petitioner’s advocate) had requested for time and that is how, the matter was adjourned to today… the impugned order… has already been implemented, is sought to be challenged in the month of February i.e. after one and half month.”

The order states that the petition runs into 168 pages of “voluminous record” as an inquiry was initiated in the unfortunate incident of a student stabbed.

The court also refused to allow three other applications seeking to be joined as party in the case, including the (school’s) Vali Mandal Sangharsh Samiti– an association of parents, as well as another by an association of teachers. The three applicants withdrew their respective civil applications in order to file separate substantive petitions in the matter.

The court will now hear the matter on May 7.

The action recommended by the GSHSEB had been initiated based on the DEO’s report dated October 18, 2025, and the recommendation of the Director of Primary Education dated November 6, 2025, which highlighted serious deficiencies and alleged irregularities in the school administration. During Tuesday’s hearing, the Government Pleader informed the court that the order had been implemented.