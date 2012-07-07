Sadiq encounter: Ex-Mumbai scribe sent to CBI custody

A special CBI court on Friday remanded former journalist of a Mumbai-based tabloid Ketan Tirodkar in custody of the central probe agency for six days in the 2003 Sadiq Jamal Mehtar encounter case.

CBI officials said Tirodkar was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to conspiracy (120-B),murder (302),abettment (114),illegal confinement (345) and kidnapping.

Seeking his custody,they told the court that in order to investigate the case further,the accused needed to be examined,which might lead to several new revelations.

Tirodkar,meanwhile,refused to hire a lawyer and told the court that he was ready to cooperate the investigating agency. He said he had been stating for the last eight years that Sadiq was killed in a fake encounter and he was still firm on his statements.

Tirodkars arrest on Thursday was the first in the case after the investigation was handed over to the CBI last year.

Tirodkar,while working with a tabloid in Mumbai,had allegedly developed links with underworld dons and Mumbai polices encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

In a petition before the Gujarat High Court in 2007,Sadiqs brother Shabbir had claimed that Tirodkar knew Nayak intimately and that he had allegedly arranged a meeting of Sadiq with Nayak in the first week of December 2002.

The petition also claims that Sadiq was illegally detained by Nayak and made him confess that he had links with terror outfits. The petition states that when Nayak couldnt find evidence against Sadiq he was allegedly handed over to the Gujarat Police on January 2,2003,and he was killed in an encounter 11 days later.

Tirodkar had also filed several affidavits before the Mumbai and Gujarat high courts claiming Nayak had handed over Sadiq to the Gujarat Police near Sanjay Gandhi Park in Mumbai.

Sources,meanwhile,said that a CBI team is camping in Maharashtra and may soon question Nayak.

