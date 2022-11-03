Saddened, say PM Modi, CM Patel as tributes pour in for veteran Gandhian Ela Bhatt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who condoled the death of women’s rights activist and veteran Gandhian Ela Bhatt on Wednesday.

Condoling her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Gujarati: “Saddened by the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will long be remembered for her efforts to promote women empowerment, social service and education among the youth…”

Bhatt died in Ahmedabad after a brief illness at the age of 89.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent social activist ‘Padma Bhushan’ Elaben Bhatt, founder of SEWA organization….Through the economic empowerment of women, she ignited the flame of upliftment in many families.”

Expressing his condolences, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “….She devoted her life to Gandhian ideals and transformed the lives of millions of women, by empowering them. My heartfelt condolences to her near & dear ones, and her many admirers.”

A Padma Bhushan recipient and a pioneer of women’s rights, she devoted her life in empowering them through grassroots entrepreneurship, her exceptional legacy shall always inspire, tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge, president of Indian National Congress.

Other senior Congress who expressed grief over her demise included Jairam Ramesh, general secretary in-charge communications. “Ela Bhatt was a truly iconic figure and a pioneer in the movement for empowerment in the unorganised sector, first in Gujarat and later across the country. SEWA is her greatest legacy and has made a huge difference to the lives of millions of women and their families. Ela Bhatt was undeterred by the attacks on her in ‘New India’ and maintained her dignity and grace throughout,” Ramesh tweeted.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor and Leader of Opposition at the Legislative Assembly Sukhram Rathwa said in a statement that entire Gujarat is grieved over the news of the death of Elaben Bhatt, who truly preserved Gandhian values.

“Elaben Bhatt, who truly worked tirelessly for women till her last breath, changed the lives of millions of women through her lifelong work in the field of women empowerment. She believed that only when women become self-reliant in the economic and social spheres, women can be truly independent. With her demise, Gujarat and the entire country have suffered an irreparable loss,” it stated.

Former GPCC president Arjunbhai Modhwadia too expressed his condolences.

GPCC media convener and spokesperson Manish Doshi said that Bhatt, “who was born in the environment of freedom movement, who followed the path of Gandhiji and who was the founder of Gujarat Vidyapith and who empowered women through constructive programme and globalised it, has left us all”.

On October 4, 2022, the Governing Council of the Gujarat Viyapith Ahmedabad accepted Bhatt’s resignation as Chancellor of the 102-year-old university, citing helath reasons. She was holding the post since 2015.

Recalling his association of over six years working with Elaben Bhatt, former vice-chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith Anamik Shah said, “She would say Gandhiji ka kaam Gandhiji ka naam liye bina karo (do Gandhian work without using his name)”.

She was actively involved with the activities at Vidyapith and attend all the meetings till the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Till recently, she would commute by an auto rickshaw despite having an allotted air-conditioned car, Shah said.

“We learnt a lot from her… She was a living example of how to correlate and harmonise Gandhian ideology and philosophy in life…,” said Uttambhai Parmar, a trustee of the Gujarat Vidyapith.