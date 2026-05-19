Freedom & encouragement a great combination that leads to results: Sachin Tendulkar

We must give our children freedom as freedom and encouragement is a great combination that leads to results, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar advised parents at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

During an interaction with parents, grandparents and aspiring cricketers organised at the facility, Tendulkar started off by asking parents not to put pressure on their children. “Please understand that nothing happens overnight. We want our children to be successful, and for that we have to work hard. Above all, we must give our children freedom. Freedom and encouragement is a great combination because that is what leads to results. When I started playing, I was probably the same age – around 11-12 years. My parents never put pressure on me. Neither my brothers nor my sister ever questioned me about why I was not scoring runs. When I played club or practice matches, I got out for a zero in the first two games and came home. In the third match, I scored one run. But deep inside, I was happy that I had at least managed to score one run,” he said.